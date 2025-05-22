The purple area in the center of the picture is a sheet covering the capsized warship. During the transverse launch, the bow got stuck and the ship tipped to one side. KEYSTONE

A North Korean warship capsizes during launching under the eyes of Kim Jong-un. The state news agency reports unusually openly about the accident. The dictator sharply criticizes those responsible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A North Korean destroyer has capsized while being launched under the watchful eye of Kim Jong-un, which the state news agency KCNA has reported unusually openly.

During the sideways launch, the bow got stuck, only the stern reached the water and the 5000-ton destroyer tipped to one side.

Kim Jong-un described the incident as a "criminal act" and called for the ship to be repaired quickly before the party general assembly in June in order to preserve state prestige. Show more

The question is what is more astonishing: the capsizing of a new North Korean warship under Kim Jong-un's watchful eye or the fact that the state news agency actively communicated the accident.

However, the fact that the North Korean government, which is otherwise not known for transparency and self-criticism, has released this report is probably also due to the fact that the accident can be traced on satellite images. The ship lying on its side in the port city of Chongjin is clearly visible, even though it is partially covered with tarpaulins.

However, the Guardian also sees the rapid communication as an indication of Kim Jong-un's leadership style and his efforts to prevent negative rumors from spreading in the first place.

Risky sideways launch

The 5000-ton destroyer was to have been launched in a "sideways launch". In other words, it should have slid sideways into the harbor basin. The British "Guardian" describes the maneuver as risky for a ship of this size.

The quay on which the ship had been built had no ramp leading into the water, which is probably why those responsible resorted to this method. According to the monitoring organization "38 North", it was the first time that this method had been used in North Korea.

The North Korean news agency KCNA writes that the launching skid on which the ship was located got stuck and the bow did not slide into the water, but got stuck on the frame.

"Criminal act that degrades the state"

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju Ae were present when the latest ship of his navy was to be launched, a few weeks after an identical ship had already been launched. The damaged ship was due to enter service in 2026.

The statement from the North Korean news agency KCNA contains an actual tirade from the "beloved leader" against those responsible for the failed maneuver. The incident was a "criminal act" that had "degraded the dignity and self-respect of our state".

Kim Jong-un listed a number of departments of the North Korean government and administration whose chairmen were responsible for the accident.

According to Kim Jong-un, repairing the damage is not only a practical but also a political task that is directly linked to the prestige of the state. The ship must be repaired by the next plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party in June.