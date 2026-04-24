ARCHIVE - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Ap) speaks during the official opening of the new government quarter. Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/dpa Keystone

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced a social media ban for children and young people under the age of 16. A corresponding bill is to be submitted to parliament by the end of the year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Støre told the NTB news agency. He had been thinking about it since his first day as Prime Minister. "Now the law is coming," said Støre.

The legal age limit for the use of social media is to be set at January 1 of the year in which young people celebrate their 16th birthday. In practice, young people would then only be allowed to use media such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat from the tenth grade onwards, as NTB reports. The safety of children and young people is "one of the most important priorities in the government's plan for Norway", said Støre.

Similar legislation is now being discussed in several European countries. Australia is leading the way, where children and young people under the age of 16 have not been allowed to have their own accounts on many major platforms since mid-December.