  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

By the end of the year Norway plans social media ban for under-16s

SDA

24.4.2026 - 09:45

ARCHIVE - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Ap) speaks during the official opening of the new government quarter. Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/dpa
ARCHIVE - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Ap) speaks during the official opening of the new government quarter. Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/dpa
Keystone

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced a social media ban for children and young people under the age of 16. A corresponding bill is to be submitted to parliament by the end of the year.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 09:45

24.04.2026, 09:47

Støre told the NTB news agency. He had been thinking about it since his first day as Prime Minister. "Now the law is coming," said Støre.

The legal age limit for the use of social media is to be set at January 1 of the year in which young people celebrate their 16th birthday. In practice, young people would then only be allowed to use media such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat from the tenth grade onwards, as NTB reports. The safety of children and young people is "one of the most important priorities in the government's plan for Norway", said Støre.

Similar legislation is now being discussed in several European countries. Australia is leading the way, where children and young people under the age of 16 have not been allowed to have their own accounts on many major platforms since mid-December.

More from the department

New chapter. Three Fribourg State Councillors to step down soon

New chapterThree Fribourg State Councillors to step down soon

"Have withdrawn"Shah's son attacks Europe head-on in TV interview

To prevent emigration. Healthcare staff in Italian border areas get more pay

To prevent emigrationHealthcare staff in Italian border areas get more pay