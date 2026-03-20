Her severe lung disease is increasingly restricting the life of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52). "It now determines my everyday life," said the wife of Crown Prince Haakon (52) in an interview on Norwegian television on Friday. "She decides whether I can fulfill my role at all or not."
Her husband Haakon is the person in the world whom she respects the most. "I have great faith in him. That's why I want to stand by his side - provided my health allows it."
"I need a lot of rest"
Mette-Marit suffers from the incurable disease pulmonary fibrosis. This causes scars to form in the lung tissue, which can cause shortness of breath. The crown princess's health had recently deteriorated. In December, the court announced that Mette-Marit would need a new lung in the near future. Her last public appearance was a long time ago: she last performed a task for the royal family at the end of January.