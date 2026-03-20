Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's severe lung disease is increasingly restricting her everyday life. In an interview, she spoke openly about her illness and the limits it places on her.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from incurable pulmonary fibrosis, which severely restricts her everyday life and increasingly prevents her from carrying out her public duties.

Her health has deteriorated and a lung transplant will be necessary in the long term. She last appeared in public at the end of January.

She has also been criticized for her association with Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, her son is facing serious accusations in court. Show more

Her severe lung disease is increasingly restricting the life of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52). "It now determines my everyday life," said the wife of Crown Prince Haakon (52) in an interview on Norwegian television on Friday. "She decides whether I can fulfill my role at all or not."

Her husband Haakon is the person in the world whom she respects the most. "I have great faith in him. That's why I want to stand by his side - provided my health allows it."

"I need a lot of rest"

Mette-Marit suffers from the incurable disease pulmonary fibrosis. This causes scars to form in the lung tissue, which can cause shortness of breath. The crown princess's health had recently deteriorated. In December, the court announced that Mette-Marit would need a new lung in the near future. Her last public appearance was a long time ago: she last performed a task for the royal family at the end of January.

But there are also other reasons for this: Because of her friendship with US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , which was also the reason for the interview by broadcaster NRK, the crown princess has recently come under heavy criticism. Her son Marius from a previous relationship has also just had to stand trial for rape allegations.

"I am the mother of a young man who has found himself in a very difficult situation," Mette-Marit told NRK. "In addition, my health is such that I need a lot of rest."

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