Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik comments on Trump. KEYSTONE

After the diplomatic scandal between Trump and Selenskyj, a Norwegian company is taking action: Haltbakk Bunkers stops supplying fuel to US warships.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Norwegian company Haltbakk Bunkers is refusing to refuel US warships - in protest against Trump's Ukraine policy.

In a deleted Facebook post, the company called on other European suppliers to join the boycott.

Norway's defence minister emphasized the close cooperation with the USA without mentioning the company directly. Show more

The Norwegian fuel company Haltbakk Bunkers has announced that it will no longer refuel US warships - a direct reaction to the scandal in the White House between Donald Trump, Vice President J. D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. This is what "Blick" writes.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the company called the confrontation the "biggest shitshow ever shown live on television". Selenskyj was praised for his composure in the tense situation, while the Trump administration's Ukraine policy was described as a "devious spectacle". Haltbakk Bunkers also called on other European suppliers to join the boycott.

The text ended with a clear message: "Slava Ukraina" ("Glory to Ukraine").

Company owner Gunnar Gran confirmed to Norwegian media that the decision has been made: "Not a liter of fuel" will be supplied to the American armed forces "until Trump resigns".

Norwegian government distances itself

The boycott is now also causing a political stir in Norway. Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik responded with an official statement on Sunday:

"The US and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation. The American armed forces will continue to receive the supplies and support they need from Norway."

He emphasized that all requested support has been provided - but avoided mentioning Haltbakk Bunkers directly.