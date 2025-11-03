The new e-buses in Norway can be controlled remotely from China. Ruter.no

An internal test has caused a stir in Norway: 850 Chinese electric buses from the manufacturer Yutong can apparently be controlled remotely from China - even to the point of stopping the vehicles. The company Ruter now wants to take action.

Sven Ziegler

A controversial safety test is causing a stir in Norway: According to local media reports, the public transport company Ruter, responsible for the Oslo region, has discovered that around 850 Chinese electric buses manufactured by Yutong can be controlled remotely - up to and including complete immobilization.

During a secret test in a disused mine, experts examined the cyber security of various buses - both Chinese and Western. While a Dutch model showed no anomalies, the vehicles from China revealed a serious risk.

New standards for future vehicle purchases

According to the report, the Yutong buses can be remotely controlled, locked and stopped from China via an electronic SIM card with a connection to Romania. The manufacturer also has access to all diagnostic data, vehicle parameters and error reports. "Yutong can even open, close or lock the driver's doors," according to a statement from Ruter.

The company immediately informed the Norwegian Ministry of Transport. New safety standards are now to be defined for future vehicle purchases in order to rule out such risks.

The Chinese manufacturer Yutong, founded in 1963, is one of the largest producers of electric buses in the world. According to the company, it sells its vehicles in over 30 countries and has a market share of around 30 percent in China.