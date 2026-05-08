Victory Day on May 9 is traditionally a big holiday in Moscow, but this year the parade is much smaller. This is symbolic of the war in Ukraine, which is causing increasing problems for the Kremlin.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, but has no reason to celebrate in 2026, as 5 points show.

Truce my ass: How Volodymyr Zelensky thwarts Vladimir Putin's plans.

Putin has personnel problems: For the first time, Ukraine has allegedly eliminated more opponents than new ones are being recruited.

Drones deepen the front: Russia is losing its hinterland because the flying objects have an ever greater range.

Thanks to pressure to innovate: Kiev's arms industry is getting better and better. Lucrative exports also beckon.

Air defenses increasingly full of holes: Russia is massively attacked on home soil before the victory parade. Show more

Truce my ass

As in 2024 and 2025, Vladimir Putin has also declared a ceasefire for this year's Victory Day celebrations: it has been in force since 11 p.m. on May 7 and ends at 11 p.m. on May 9.

However, this ceasefire was not observed in previous years, which is why Volodymyr Zelensky is now going on the offensive: the Ukrainian president has announced that his troops will no longer attack from May 6.

I thank every state and leader who supported Ukraine’s proposal for a full ceasefire. Russia responded to it only with new strikes and attacks. Throughout the entire day, almost every hour, reports of strikes have been coming in from different regions of Ukraine.

Ukraine will act… pic.twitter.com/Ff1BGMRzTS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 6, 2026

Russia has ignored this, and now Ukraine is also attacking again: Kiev no longer feels bound by an agreement and can also strike on May 9, when the Victory Day parade takes place in Moscow.

🗣️Muscovites are fuming — instead of the usual Victory Day tanks on Red Square, they’re getting a round dance



“My father is taking this very hard,” says a schoolgirl.

“He wanted to show at least one tank to my younger sisters.”



Another young guy shrugs off the idea of Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/zBDwYOn3lg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 8, 2026

Before the event, Ukraine demonstrates with a drone attack that Moscow is within striking distance. This presents the Kremlin with a dilemma: the Russian military has to withdraw air defense systems from other areas in order to protect the capital.

Ukrainian drone slams into civilian building in Moscow overnight, Mayor Sobyanin reports that thankfully nobody was injured pic.twitter.com/ySSp6popzq — Jungle Journey (@JnglJourney) May 4, 2026

This allows the enemy to strike elsewhere: it is quite possible that Kiev will use the day of victory to advance on the front.

Putin has personnel problems

The Russian army suffered heavy losses in March and April, reports "United24 " with reference to the Ministry of Defense: more than 35,000 soldiers are said to have died, been wounded or taken prisoner in each month.

This means that Vladimir Putin could lose more forces than he can recruit for the first time: Between 70,000 and 80,000 are estimated to have been recruited in the first three months of the year. The deficit is already having an impact on the front line: The Kremlin is being forced to concentrate its soldiers - in Donetsk, for example.

At the same time, more Russians are dying, writes the "Kyiv Independent": while around 35 percent of casualties in 2025 were fatalities, the figure in March was 62 percent, according to Selenskyj. Colonel Joby Rimmer, military advisor to the British government, estimates that the losses since the start of the war amount to 1.3 million.

Russia paid half a million soldiers for about 1% of Ukrainian land. ㅤ Stubb’s point: the gains are tiny, the losses are enormous, and Moscow is no longer replacing them fast enough. ㅤ That is not strength. That is strategic bleeding.



[image or embed] — Meanwhile in Ukraine (@meanwhileua.bsky.social) 29. März 2026 um 14:54

Many experienced troops have been worn down: "As the number of volunteers shrinks, Russia has fewer and fewer opportunities to mobilize," writes Rimmer. "Financial incentives have become more expensive, and large-scale forced mobilization would risk instability in the country."

Drones deepen the front

According to "United24", Ukraine has deployed more and more long-range drones in the last two months: In April, the number of attacks at a distance between 20 and 50 kilometers had increased by 85 percent. Attacks at a distance of more than 50 kilometers have increased by 107 percent.

Example Donetsk: long-range drones prevent the supply of frontline troops. YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

A video from Reporting from Ukraine uses the example of Donetsk to show the impact of this on the front line: Ukrainian drones are targeting the supply convoys 20 kilometers behind the front line that are supplying the soldiers at the front.

Drones with a longer range are attacking depots, command posts and air defense systems deeper in the hinterland. This creates bottlenecks on the actual line of contact, making the advance of Russian troops much more difficult.

Kiev's arms industry is getting better and better

The war is forcing the Ukrainian arms industry to innovate - and it is paying off: In September 2025, Selensky reveals that 60 percent of the weapons used in the war are already being produced on the home front. This figure is likely to have risen further in the meantime.

The arms industry is making progress in drones and missiles in particular. In December, it was announced that the United Arab Emirates wanted to invest in the company Fire Point, which successfully manufactures drones as well as the FP-5 cruise missile.

The FP-5 is now even being offered on the global market, as evidenced by a sales stand at the SAHA Expo 2026 trade fair in Istanbul, as reported by "Army Recognition". Ukrainian interceptor drones are still in demand in the Middle East, where some Gulf states are cooperating with Kiev to fend off Iranian drones.

❗️🇺🇦Ukrainian troops at the front have begun using the Anubis kamikaze drone more and more frequently. The drone is produced by the American-German-Ukrainian company Auterion Airlogix Joint Venture for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).



[image or embed] — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@militarynewsua.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2026 um 13:21

Ukraine is also cooperating with European countries on drone construction: the Anubis AI drone, which was produced jointly with Germany, has now apparently been used on the battlefield for the first time. Because Russia is quick to adapt to such innovations, Ukraine is now testing a laser under real conditions for air defense for the first time.

🇺🇦 The advanced Ukrainian Tryzub laser system has been integrated into a mobile anti-drone system – capable of countering everything from FPV drones to reconnaissance drones. militarnyi.com/en/news/tryz...



[image or embed] — Militarnyi (@militarnyi.com) 7. Mai 2026 um 15:27

Russia is under attack

Russia's air defense is apparently only a shadow of its former self: Ukrainian long-range drones hit a refinery in Perm, ...

... in Yaroslavl and...

... in Rostov-on-Don.

An office of the Russian secret service FSB in Znamenskoye in Chechnya is also attacked.