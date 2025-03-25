Pentagon chief Hegseth effectively accuses "Atlantic" journalist Goldberg of lying. Bild: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

The group chat between members of the Trump administration about a military strike in Yemen also reveals a lot about their attitude towards Europe. Two in particular stand out.

DPA dpa

Excerpts from a group chat between members of US President Donald Trump's administration about attacks in Yemen also show a deep contempt for Europe. Vice President J.D. Vance, for example, is quoted as saying: "I just hate to bail out Europe again." One participant, who, according to "Atlantic" editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, apparently ended up in the chat by mistake and made excerpts public, is said to be US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, replies: "I totally share your disgust for European mooching. It's pathetic."

The aim of the attacks on Houthi militia positions was, according to the US, to make the shipping lanes safe again. However, the user, who is said to be Vance, initially raised concerns and explained that only 3 percent of US trade passes through the Suez Canal, whereas 40 percent of European trade goes via this route. There was therefore a risk that the American public would not understand why the USA was now intervening there. However, he later echoed the opinion of the Secretary of Defense, saying: "I just hate to bail Europe out again."

Another participant, said to be Trump confidant and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, demanded compensation from the Europeans. The USA should soon make it clear to Egypt and Europe what they expect in return. If the USA successfully restored freedom of navigation at great expense, there would have to be something economic in return.