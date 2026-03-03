Nitto Santapaola in an archive photo from 1995. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

He spent decades behind bars under the strictest prison conditions: mafia boss Nitto Santapaola. The mafioso known as "Il Cacciatore" (The Hunter) has now died at the age of 87.

DPA dpa

One of Italy's most notorious mafia bosses has died after more than 30 years in prison. Benedetto "Nitto" Santapaola died at the age of 87 in a prison in Milan, according to Italian media reports. He was considered the number two of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra until his imprisonment in 1993. Santapaola was known for his ruthlessness, hence his nickname "Il Cacciatore" (the hunter).

He was a close ally of the Sicilian mafia's number one, Salvatore "Totò" Riina (1930-2017), and was one of the defining figures of Cosa Nostra in the 1980s. At the time, a bloody power struggle shook the organization. Investigators categorized him as one of its strategic heads. He was also one of the people behind the murders of the two well-known anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

More than 30 years in prison under extremely harsh conditions

In 1993, after eleven years on the run, he was arrested. His arrest back then was considered spectacular: a special unit surprised Santapaola asleep in a farmhouse in the small community of Mazzarrone near Catania, where he mainly operated. The mafioso did not put up any resistance at the time, although a revolver was lying next to his bed.

Since his arrest, Santapaola has served several life sentences for murder and other crimes in a high-security prison in the northern Italian metropolis of Milan under extremely strict prison conditions. Italy mainly imposes these conditions on dangerous mafia bosses and terrorists. They are known as "41bis" - named after the section of the penal code. Santapaola died in that prison.