At the weekend, almost 1,000 tourists were surprised by a storm at an altitude of 4,900 meters: the snowstorm on Mount Everest caught them unprepared - with dramatic consequences.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A severe snowstorm on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest trapped almost 1000 people at an altitude of 4900 meters over the weekend.

The storm damaged tents and made access roads impassable.

According to Chinese media, only 350 people have been rescued from the danger zone so far. Show more

Almost 1,000 people were trapped on Mount Everest at the weekend due to a massive snowstorm at an altitude of 4,900 meters.

On the Tibetan side of the mountain, an exceptional amount of snow and rain fell on October 4 and 5 - which meant that many climbers were unable to continue.

Only 350 climbers have been rescued so far

The storm destroyed the summit climbers' tents and masses of snow blocked the access roads.

Snowed-in mountaineers captured the snowstorm on Mount Everest on video. According to Chinese media reports, at least 350 people have now been rescued.

