A regional train derails after a landslide near Riedlingen in Germany. Three people die, including the train driver and a trainee. Image: Keystone

Three dead, around 50 injured - that is the outcome of a tragic train accident in southern Germany. A farmer and his son were among the first at the scene of the accident.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A regional train derails after a landslide near Riedlingen in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

Three people die, including the train driver and a trainee.

A farmer reports how his son was the first to discover the accident. Show more

A bang, then dead silence - and a picture of horror. On Sunday evening, a regional express train derailed near the small town of Zell near Riedlingen in Baden-Württemberg.

The train was on its way from Sigmaringen towards Ulm with around 100 people on board when it ran into an embankment soaked by storms shortly after 6 pm. At least three people died in the accident and around 50 were injured - many of them seriously.

Farmer Karl Figel lives right next to the accident site. "My son was one of the first at the scene of the accident," the 76-year-old told theSüdwest-Pressenewspaper.

The young man was driving his tractor to clear muddy field paths after a storm. He heard a loud noise. At first he thought it was a fallen tree - but then he saw the derailed wagons and two bodies in the embankment.

Farmer Figel: "You usually only see something like this on TV"

It was a terrifying night for the Figel family. The son, in shock, left the tractor with the engine running after his discovery and went into the house, where he was later looked after by counselors. "I then turned off the tractor myself," continues father Figel. "I saw helpers wrapping up a body."

The accident site is only around 50 meters away from the family home. The area was still cordoned off during the night, traces were secured and statements taken. The police are assuming a tragic natural event - according to Thomas Strobl, Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, there are no indications of an assassination attempt.

Farmer Figel is still in shock. "You usually only see something like this on TV - now it's happened right on our doorstep," he told the Südwest-Presse newspaper. As a hunter and farmer, he has experienced a lot, he says. "But this was hard to take even for me."

According to the police, the rescue work will continue for days. The affected railroad line will remain closed until further notice. A replacement service has been set up. The federal police are investigating the accident.