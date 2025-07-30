After the strong earthquake on Wednesday night, high waves have reached the coasts. A port city in eastern Russia was flooded. Initial damage was also reported in Hawaii.

The magnitude was given as 8.8.

The first tidal waves have reached the coasts. Show more

The first tsunami wave following the severe earthquake off Kamchatka reached the Russian port city of Severo-Kurilsk on the Kuril Islands on Tuesday morning (local time).

According to Governor Valery Limarenko, the residents were brought to safety in time. A video circulating on social networks shows masses of water pouring into the harbor - quay walls break, boats drift away, heavy equipment is swept away.

Limarenko explained that all residents were on higher ground. The local authorities were continuing to monitor the situation, as further tsunami waves could not be ruled out.

Waves also in Hawaii and Kapan

The first waves also reached the coast in Japan. These reached a height of almost 1.4 meters, according to the national weather service. In many places, however, there have been no extreme waves so far.

High waves have also hit Hawaii. According to initial measurements, the highest wave so far was 1.7 meters high. A video shows flooded streets and paths on Hilo, the largest city on the Big Island.