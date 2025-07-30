  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Buildings washed away Now also flooding in Hawaii - city in Russia under water

Sven Ziegler

30.7.2025

After the strong earthquake on Wednesday night, high waves have reached the coasts. A port city in eastern Russia was flooded. Initial damage was also reported in Hawaii.

30.07.2025, 06:34

30.07.2025, 09:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An exceptionally strong earthquake struck off the Russian coast during the night.
  • The magnitude was given as 8.8.
  • The first tidal waves have reached the coasts.
Show more

The first tsunami wave following the severe earthquake off Kamchatka reached the Russian port city of Severo-Kurilsk on the Kuril Islands on Tuesday morning (local time).

According to Governor Valery Limarenko, the residents were brought to safety in time. A video circulating on social networks shows masses of water pouring into the harbor - quay walls break, boats drift away, heavy equipment is swept away.

Limarenko explained that all residents were on higher ground. The local authorities were continuing to monitor the situation, as further tsunami waves could not be ruled out.

blue News answers questions. How does a tsunami develop? What should I do?

blue News answers questionsHow does a tsunami develop? What should I do?

Waves also in Hawaii and Kapan

The first waves also reached the coast in Japan. These reached a height of almost 1.4 meters, according to the national weather service. In many places, however, there have been no extreme waves so far.

High waves have also hit Hawaii. According to initial measurements, the highest wave so far was 1.7 meters high. A video shows flooded streets and paths on Hilo, the largest city on the Big Island.