Gisèle Pelicot (left) and her daughter Caroline Darian (right). KEYSTONE

Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle and Dominique Pelicot, has now also filed a complaint against her father. She accuses him of rape and attempted rape.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle and Dominique Pelicot, has now also filed a complaint against her father.

She accuses her father of rape and attempted rape.

Although Dominique Pelicot denies his daughter's accusations, photos were found on his computer showing Darian unconscious and in someone else's underwear. Show more

The case of Gisèle Pelicot was followed with great attention worldwide last year. For years, her husband offered her to other men for rape. On Wednesday, Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot and Dominique Pelicot, also filed a complaint against him, as reported by BFMTV.

The 46-year-old accuses her father of rape, attempted rape and administering a substance to impair judgment with the aim of rape.

20 years in prison

She suspects that not only her mother but also she was sexually abused by her father between 2010 and 2020.

Darian had already been a recurring theme during the trial in Avignon. The police had found photos on Pelicot's computer that apparently showed Darian unconscious and in someone else's underwear.

Dominique Pelicot had always denied having done anything to his daughter. He is currently in prison. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in the Avignon mega-trial last year.