According to a survey, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has received overwhelming support from the population for his controversial comments about the "cityscape" and migrants in Germany. The question of whether the CDU chairman was right with his statement was answered in the affirmative by 63% of respondents in the ZDF Politbarometer, with 29% answering in the negative. Significantly more older than younger people agreed with the Chancellor. In the 18 to 34 age group, only 42% answered yes, compared to 70% of 35 to 59-year-olds and 66% of people aged 60 and over.
He later added: "Ask your daughters what I might have meant by that." On Wednesday, he then specified that problems would be caused by migrants who did not have permanent residence status, did not work and did not abide by the rules that apply in Germany.
Majority feel safe in public places
In the ZDF Politbarometer, more than two thirds of respondents said that they felt very safe (20%) or fairly safe (46%) in public places. According to the survey, 25 percent feel rather unsafe and 8 percent feel very unsafe. There are only slight differences between men and women.