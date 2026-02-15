Cohen had previously addressed Obama on the development of political discourse and also mentioned the video that portrayed Obama and his wife Michelle as monkeys. "I think it's important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply disturbing," the former president said.
Obama made no explicit reference to Trump or to the video that Trump shared on his online platform Truth Social at the beginning of February. The video depicted the heads of Mr. and Mrs. Obama with the bodies of monkeys - a classic racist means of insulting and degrading black people.
Post deleted after harsh criticism
The White House initially tried to justify the post, but it was later deleted from Trump's account after massive criticism. The blame was placed on an employee.
"In fact, there doesn't seem to be any shame left among those who used to think you had to maintain a certain decorum, a sense of propriety and respect in office, right? That's been lost," Obama continued. However, there are people all over the country who still believe in "decency, civility and kindness". Obama, a Democrat, was the first black man to hold the office of US President from 2009 to 2017.