Russian secret services are increasingly relying on so-called "disposable agents" - inconspicuous amateurs who carry out acts of sabotage in the West. An investigation reveals Moscow's strategy.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia is increasingly using cheaply recruited "single use agents" for targeted acts of sabotage in the West.

A burning parcel at the DHL freight center in Leipzig was part of a larger operation with incendiary bombs in Europe.

The traces lead to a GRU-affiliated unit and an extensive network of wire-pullers, middlemen and decoys. Show more

It could have been an inferno in the air: A DHL cargo plane on its way to London - with a flammable parcel load in the hold. On July 20, 2024, the fire department in Leipzig managed to extinguish the fire in a hazardous goods container just in time.

A few days later, parcels burn in Poland and England - all sent from Lithuania, using the same Russian email address. The suspicion: sabotage on behalf of Moscow.

The dangerous shipments - harmlessly disguised as massage devices - contain highly flammable magnesium, as reported by the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper. Investigators in Germany, Poland, Great Britain, Lithuania, the USA and Canada see clear indications: The parcel bombs were part of a coordinated operation by Russian secret services.

Mass sabotage as a method?

The trail leads to the notorious GRU unit 29155, which was already held responsible for the poison attack on Sergei Skripal in England and explosions in the Czech Republic. Today it apparently operates under a new structure - the SSD ("Service for Special Activities").

What the investigations by "Süddeutsche Zeitung", NDR and WDR also reveal: Russia is increasingly relying on so-called disposable agents - cheap henchmen with no direct connection to Moscow, who carry out sabotage on behalf of the government and can be sacrificed in an emergency.

The agents - often amateurs from organized crime - do jobs for money: sending parcels, manipulating vehicles, sabotaging infrastructure. They sometimes only receive a few hundred euros for a job. Research shows that many of these agents are so-called "single use agents" - once used, then disposed of.

Fire accelerants, barbecue lighters, instructions

One example: Vladislav D., a 27-year-old Ukrainian, is alleged to have handed over dangerous packages to middlemen in Warsaw in the summer of 2024. One of them, Aleksandr S., posted the shipments to DHL and DPD - from Vilnius. A DHL plane to London was supposed to transport one of these bombs. The plan narrowly failed.

In Wrocław, a court sentenced Ukrainian Serhij S. to eight years in prison. He had allegedly prepared attacks on the instructions of a Telegram contact - for 4,000 dollars. In his apartment: fire accelerants, barbecue lighters, instructions for building explosive devices. It remains unclear whether he really wanted to carry out the order.

Bruno Kahl, head of the German intelligence service, confirmed to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "We had to assume that this kind of escalation would become reality." The message to the West from Russia is clear: we are here - and we are playing without rules.