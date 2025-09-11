Poland and its allies are looking for a political and military response to the massive intrusion of Russian drones into Nato territory.

In Warsaw, the new President Karol Nawrocki has convened the Polish National Security Council for today. It also includes the Prime Minister, the Ministers of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, the security services and the parliamentary leadership. The escalation between Russia and NATO has caused great concern in European capitals.

For the first time in Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has lasted more than three and a half years, it was not only individual Russian drones that entered Poland's airspace, and therefore NATO's, on Wednesday night. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, there were at least 19 flying objects.

Nato jets shoot down Russian drones

The Polish air force and NATO forces in Poland shot down these drones for the first time. According to the Polish Ministry of the Interior, the wreckage of 16 drones had been found by yesterday evening - scattered across the country and several hundred kilometers from the eastern border.

Police and military police secure parts of a damaged drone, which was shot down by Polish authorities, at a site in Wohyn. Keystone

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other politicians assume that the intrusion of the drones was not an accident, but a deliberate action by the Moscow leadership.

He shares Tusk's assessment "that the Russian government's claim that this was a coincidence or an accident, so to speak, is not credible", said Merz in Berlin. He sees the incident as "a very serious threat to peace throughout Europe".

Air defense not as good as hoped

Merz spoke of a "new quality of attacks that we are seeing from Russia". NATO's air defenses worked, but not as well as they should have. "This will trigger discussions in NATO. Of course, this will also trigger discussions in the European Union."

Merz did not say what consequences should be drawn from this. However, he emphasized: "We are and will remain ready to defend ourselves, and we are and will remain determined to significantly increase the defence readiness and defence capability of the European part of NATO."

Poland seeks support

The government in Warsaw called the NATO allies together for consultations in accordance with Article Four of the NATO Statute. Poland tried to mobilize support in numerous telephone calls and conference calls.

According to Tusk, he spoke with Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. Poland had received concrete offers of help from its allies for air defense, he said. However, he did not give any details.

Polish Defense Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked Sweden, which had immediately promised to send aircraft and material for air defense. The Netherlands also promised help.

Take-off of a JAS 39 Gripen C/D takes from Lulea-Kallax airport: Sweden has offered to send Poland fighter jets for defense. KEYSTONE

Head of state Nawrocki spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump, as he wrote on the X portal. This was part of the consultations with the allies. "Today's talks have confirmed the unity of the allies."

Puzzling statement by Trump

In the Polish leadership, the new right-wing conservative President Nawrocki maintains a particularly close relationship with Trump.

For the time being, he only reacted to the clear escalation in the Ukraine war with a cryptic post on his social network Truth Social: "What's wrong with Russia that it's violating Polish airspace with drones? Here we go!"

Kiev proposes joint air defense

In addition to Tusk, Macron, Starmer and Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in a conference call. "Ukraine is proposing to defend its airspace in a coordinated, well thought-out and joint manner," Selensky announced afterwards.

He continued: "The details are clear: how can we prevent the war from spreading and how can we stop Russia's escalatory steps? The joint forces are completely sufficient for this."

🇵🇱🇺🇦 Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with the necessary data on this Russian strike. Ukraine is ready to help Poland build an appropriate warning and protection system against such Russian challenges.



[image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) 10. September 2025 um 09:30

Since the start of the war in 2022, Kiev has repeatedly asked its Western partners to enforce a no-fly zone for Russian weapons over Ukraine. The NATO allies have not agreed to this for fear of a direct military confrontation with Moscow.

The proposal that the allies should only shoot down attacking Russian drones and missiles over western Ukraine is less far-reaching. Yesterday evening, the Ukrainian air force once again located swarms of Russian drones in the sky. However, the air attack appeared to be less intense than the night before.

Moscow: no attack on Poland planned

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned a Russian diplomat from the embassy in Warsaw to present him with a note of protest.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow did not directly acknowledge the violation of Polish airspace, but stated that it was not an attack on Poland. It said it was prepared to discuss the issue with the Polish side. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Poland of trying to construct myths in order to escalate the Ukraine conflict.

Poland has restricted flights along its borders with Belarus and Ukraine until December 9. The ban covers all flights in zone EP R129 except for military aircraft.



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 11. September 2025 um 11:45

According to Polish sources, many of the Russian drones that penetrated the country did not come from Ukraine, which was under attack, but from Belarus, which is allied with Moscow. The large-scale Russian-Belarusian military maneuver Sapad 2025 will take place in Belarus from Friday.