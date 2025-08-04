A resemblance to Vladimir Putin cannot be denied: Luiza Rozova. X/thetimes

Rumors have been swirling about her identity for years. Now Luiza Rozova herself is speaking out - and with clear words, she is fueling new doubts about the official family history of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luiza Rozova is believed to be the illegitimate daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Now she has publicly hinted in a Telegram message that a powerful man destroyed her life.

The Kremlin continues to deny any connection. Show more

It has long been rumored that Luiza Rozova is the illegitimate daughter of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This has never been confirmed. The 22-year-old has now further fueled speculation with a message in a Telegram group.

"It's liberating to show my face to the world. It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life," writes Rozova, without mentioning Putin's name directly. There is also talk of a "man who took millions of lives and destroyed mine". Rozova's comments were reported by the German newspaper Bild, among others.

Luiza Rozova, who sometimes goes by the name Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, was born in St. Petersburg on March 3, 2003. She is believed to be Putin's daughter from an alleged liaison with the former cleaner Svetlana Krivonogich. According to media reports, the young woman now lives in Paris, studied art there, is active in the scene and occasionally performs as a DJ.

Mother suddenly becomes rich

Back in 2020, the Kremlin-critical investigative project "Proekt" publicly identified Rozova as Putin's daughter. Her mother is also said to have mysteriously amassed considerable wealth.

In 2020 journalists at the Proekt website alleged that Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former part-time shop cleaner, had given birth to Putin’s illegitimate daughter.



Krivonogikh, mysteriously went from living in a shared flat to ownership of a luxury ski resort and stake in a bank pic.twitter.com/ONmTNXHVkk — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 25, 2022

The research team surrounding the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny also later confirmed Rozova's identity via social media. The Kremlin has always denied the reports. Vladimir Putin officially has two daughters from his marriage to Lyudmila Putina.

Video on the topic