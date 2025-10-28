With wind speeds of up to 280 km/h, hurricane "Melissa" is racing towards Jamaica. The storm of the highest category brings heavy rainfall, meter-high tidal waves - and already several deaths in the Caribbean.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Melissa" has strengthened to a level 5 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 280 km/h.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness warns of "devastation of historic proportions".

At least seven people have already lost their lives in Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

21:14 Floods bring crocodiles with them Rivers burst their banks, residential areas are flooded: The heavy rainfall is causing flooding in many places in Jamaica. The authorities are also warning of stray crocodiles in this context. The animals could try to reach higher, drier ground. Particular caution is therefore required in flooded areas. Under no circumstances should anyone try to catch the crocodiles. 🚨 Roads in Bath, St. Thomas, Jamaica are now impassable as rising river waters flood the area in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.#HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica #Breaking #StormUpdate pic.twitter.com/KomV5Dk3fV — Clash Edge (@ClashEdge) October 28, 2025

20.20 hrs 6000 people in emergency shelters Due to the extremely dangerous hurricane "Melissa", around 6000 people have sought shelter in 382 emergency shelters in Jamaica. Despite calls from the authorities, the number of people seeking shelter in high-risk areas such as Saint Elizabeth in the south of the country was considered low. "Now is not the time to be brave," said Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie. "Don't bet against Melissa, that's a bet we can't win". The government expected that more than 50,000 people would have to temporarily leave their homes due to the damage caused by the hurricane. Current visuals show that conditions are not good in Mandeville, Manchester, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa moves through. pic.twitter.com/Ctm64OvqLK — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) October 28, 2025 "Melissa" made landfall in the southwest of Jamaica as a category 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 295 kilometers per hour. It is therefore one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the Atlantic. The authorities expected severe damage. "There is no infrastructure in this region that can withstand a category 5 hurricane," said Head of Government Andrew Holness.

20.05 hrs Cuba is also preparing for hurricane "Melissa" Cuba is also preparing for the imminent passage of the dangerous hurricane "Melissa". The hurricane will make landfall "with full force" as early as Wednesday night (local time) or early Wednesday, said President Miguel Díaz-Canel. The storm is considered to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, to have ever hit Cuba.

7.32 pm "Melissa" covers hospital roof Videos shared on social media show how the hurricane caused severe damage to the Black River Hospital in southern Jamaica. The roof appears to have been covered, allowing water to flow freely into the building. Significant structural damage to the facility is reported. Intense footage from inside Black River Hospital as the eye wall of Hurricane #Melissa makes landfall, causing significant damage. Footage captured by Dee Anthony.#HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/5FV9Y8fN9R — ChaseWithHam (@Ham_BklynWx) October 28, 2025

18.30 hrs Hurricane "Melissa" reaches Jamaica The strongest storm in more than 170 years has reached Jamaica. Hurricane "Melissa" made landfall on the Caribbean island on Tuesday as a category 5 hurricane. The US hurricane center in Miami warned of devastating flash floods and landslides. TikTok Iive showing the strength of Hurricane Melissa winds in Jamaica https://t.co/KRki0wKcQ8#HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/mxU9aXqxlP — Dan Martin (@Dan_Martin) October 28, 2025

Why is everyone trembling ahead of Hurricane Melissa?

"Melissa" is already the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts from early June to late November. The hurricane was expected to continue moving across eastern Cuba after hitting Jamaica.

"Melissa" is moving very slowly and could therefore remain over land for a long time and cause significantly more damage than other hurricanes. Wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour were reportedly measured inside the storm. Catastrophic flash floods and numerous landslides are likely. There could be devastation on the scale of hurricanes "Maria" in 2017 or "Katrina" in 2005.

Tidal waves of up to four meters were expected on the south coast of the country, and forced evacuations were ordered in some coastal areas. The airport in the capital Kingston was closed, as were the island nation's ports.

What does Jamaica's government say about Hurricane Melissa?

In view of the approaching hurricane, Jamaica's head of government Andrew Holness has warned of widespread destruction in his country. The storm will probably have an impact "on the western part of Jamaica", Holness said in an interview with CNN on Monday. "I don't think there is any infrastructure in that region that could withstand a level 5 storm." Three deaths were reported in Jamaica on Monday. Three more deaths were reported in Haiti and at least one in the Dominican Republic.

Holness warned that there could be "significant" disruption from the hurricane. The authorities called on people to move to higher ground and shelters. The hurricane was expected to reach Jamaica early Tuesday morning (local time). Jamaica had already experienced heavy gusts of wind and rain on Monday.

According to the US hurricane center (NHC), the storm was still around 240 kilometers away from the Jamaican capital Kingston on Monday evening. The NHC had previously warned of "catastrophic flooding" in the Caribbean state and called on residents to get to safety.

What is the population doing ahead of "Melissa"?

However, many people in Jamaica defied the evacuation orders. "I'm not leaving," Roy Brown from Port Royal told the AFP news agency. "I don't think I can run away from death." He referred to bad experiences with government hurricane shelters in the past.

Fisherwoman Jennifer Ramdial shared the sentiment, saying, "I just don't want to leave."

Have there already been deaths due to Hurricane Melissa?

In Haiti and the Dominican Republic, several people have already lost their lives due to "Melissa". In the Dominican Republic, a 79-year-old man was found dead after being swept away by masses of water, according to the authorities. A 13-year-old boy also went missing. The authorities in Haiti announced that three people had been killed by the hurricane at the weekend.

On Monday, three deaths were also reported in Jamaica: According to authorities, the people had already died during preparations for the storm while working on ladders and cutting branches from trees.