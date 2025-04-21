12.24pm

Following the death of Pope Francis, US Vice President JD Vance has expressed his condolences to believers worldwide. "I have just learned of the death of Pope Francis. My deepest sympathies go out to the millions of Christians around the world who loved him. I was happy to see him again yesterday, even though he was obviously very ill," Vance wrote on X. "May God grant him peace."

US Vice President Vance met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday Vatican Media/Vatican Media/AP/dpa

The late Pope had received the US Vice President at the Vatican for a brief meeting on Easter Sunday. According to the Vatican, they also discussed topics such as migrants, refugees and people in prison.

JD Vance converted to the Catholic faith as an adult and was baptized in 2019. The meeting took place in the Santa Marta guest house, where the head of the Roman Catholic Church lived after being released from hospital.