The Pope is deadNow the doctors are speaking ++ The faithful gather in St. Peter's Square ++ Swiss bells ring at 3 pm
Dominik Müller
21.4.2025
Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88. The news has led to numerous reactions from all over the world. The developments in the ticker.
21.04.2025, 10:50
21.04.2025, 14:22
Dominik Müller
Liveticker
New posts
Liveticker closed
2.21 pm
"The Pope fell asleep peacefully"
"The Pope fell asleep peacefully", say the doctors at the Gemelli Hospital who attended to the Pope, according to the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica".
The reason for his death was brain disease - probably a stroke. According to initial findings, there is no connection with the breathing problems that led to his hospitalization last February.
2.10 p.m.
Faithful gather in St. Peter's Square
A few hours after the death of Pope Francis, numerous faithful have gathered in St. Peter's Square. In the streets bordering the central square in front of St. Peter's Basilica, many people are already crowded and queuing to get into the square. A security service is on duty to direct the crowds.
In the coming days and weeks, numerous faithful are expected in Rome for the funeral services and the conclave - the election of a new pope. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has already announced that she will take the necessary measures in coordination with the Italian civil defense to ensure that the celebrations run smoothly.
2.06 pm
Swiss bells ring at 3 p.m.
The Swiss Bishops' Conference has announced that bells will ring at 3 pm on Easter Monday in memory of the late Pope Francis. Meanwhile, the members paid tribute to the Pope for the dedication of his life to the Church and for his simplicity.
13:32
Pope's body is laid out in the Vatican chapel
The body of Pope Francis will be laid out in a coffin this evening in the chapel of his last residence in the Vatican, the Casa Santa Marta. Prior to this, the Cardinal Chamberlain Kevin Farrell will once again officially declare his death in a rite at 8.00 pm, as the Vatican announced. The rite will also be attended by numerous church dignitaries.
Following the adoption of a new funeral order for popes with the Latin title "Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis" by Francis, the official declaration of the Pope's death no longer takes place in the room of the deceased, but in the chapel.
1.27 p.m.
Austria mourns with nationwide bell ringing
To mark the death of Pope Francis, the bells of Catholic churches across Austria will ring for ten minutes at 5pm today. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Austrian Bishops' Conference. In the thousands of parishes and dioceses, funeral masses will be celebrated at the same time or prayers and devotions will take place, it said.
12.45 p.m.
Bells ring in St. Peter's Basilica
A few hours after the death of Pope Francis, the church bells rang out in St. Peter's Basilica. For many centuries, the ringing of the bells has been the official sign informing the Catholic faithful of the loss of their church leader. The ringing is a symbolic act that expresses grief and calls the faithful to prayer.
12.39 pm
Video of the Pope's last appearance
On Easter Sunday, Francis gave the blessing Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) in front of 35,000 people in St. Peter's Square. He already appeared very weak. He was unable to utter more than two sentences. His Easter message was read out by a clergyman while he sat quietly by in a wheelchair. Afterwards, he was driven around the square in an open papamobile.
You can watch the Pope's last appearance in the video:
12.24pm
JD Vance expresses his condolences to Christians worldwide
Following the death of Pope Francis, US Vice President JD Vance has expressed his condolences to believers worldwide. "I have just learned of the death of Pope Francis. My deepest sympathies go out to the millions of Christians around the world who loved him. I was happy to see him again yesterday, even though he was obviously very ill," Vance wrote on X. "May God grant him peace."
The late Pope had received the US Vice President at the Vatican for a brief meeting on Easter Sunday. According to the Vatican, they also discussed topics such as migrants, refugees and people in prison.
JD Vance converted to the Catholic faith as an adult and was baptized in 2019. The meeting took place in the Santa Marta guest house, where the head of the Roman Catholic Church lived after being released from hospital.
11.33 am
Diocese of Lugano rings bells in mourning
To mourn the death of Pope Francis, the diocese of Lugano TI will ring all the bells on Monday afternoon at 1 pm. The diocese of Lugano has announced a prayer vigil and a mass for the Pope's soul for the evening.
In addition, Alain de Raemy, the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Lugano, called for prayers. In it, people should remember the deceased Pope, thank him and "entrust him to the Lord in all goodness", he said in a statement on Monday.
11.15 a.m.
Pope Francis and Switzerland
The work of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, also radiated into Switzerland during his pontificate. For example, he granted a private audience to two Swiss victims of sexual abuse.
However, he only visited Switzerland once. On June 21, 2018, he took part in a meeting in Geneva to mark the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches (WCC) and celebrated a mass in Palexpol.
The Pope had already visited Switzerland several times before his pontificate. Finally, on 13 October 2019, the pontiff canonized Marguerite Bays from Fribourg in the Vatican. The seamstress from Siviriez, who lived in 19th century Switzerland, is the first laywoman from Switzerland to be canonized. She is said to have worked several miracles.
10.56 a.m.
St. Gallen bishop "deeply saddened" by the death of the Pope
The Bishop of St. Gallen, Markus Büchel, has expressed his "deep sadness" at the death of the Pope on Easter Monday. He was saddened by the loss of a great man for whom the little ones were most important, he wrote in a statement.
He remembers when Jorge Mario Bergoglio - the Pope's real name - stepped onto the loggia on the evening before his election, simply said "Buonasera" and introduced himself as Bishop of Rome. This had touched people.
He paid tribute to the fact that the late Pope had dedicated himself to the poor. That he visited the refugees in Lampedusa in 2013 and went to the margins of society to set an example.
The Pope was approachable, humble and genuinely interested, Büchel continued. He feels "deep sadness" after his death. He is also grateful for all the encounters. It was a beautiful thought that Pope Francis was able to bless the city and the world with the urbi et orbi on Easter Sunday.
10.48 a.m.
Francis gets a more modest funeral
When a pope dies, pompous funerals are a tradition in Rome. Until now, they have followed unique and precise rituals. Before his death, however, Francis introduced new rules for more modest funeral ceremonies for popes. This means less pomp and simplified rites. And for him, a funeral outside the walls of the Vatican. Nevertheless, it will be a world event.
10.44 a.m.
The final resting place: Santa Maria Maggiore
Unlike many of his predecessors, Pope Francis will not be laid to rest in St. Peter's Basilica, but probably in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. The fifth-century church of St. Mary, very close to Rome's main train station, was already one of his favorite places during his lifetime.
He went there immediately after his election in March 2013. His last visit to the basilica was on Sunday last week, Palm Sunday. Today's basilica is the most important of Rome's more than 40 Marian churches.
Monday, April 21, 10.41 a.m.
President Keller-Sutter pays tribute to the late Pope
The President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, has paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. He was a great spiritual leader, she wrote on X.
His human warmth was a source of comfort not only for Catholics, Keller-Sutter wrote on the X platform shortly after the Pope's death became known on Monday.
He was a great spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for peace, and his human warmth was a comfort not only to Catholics. Pope Francis @Pontifex has left us. His legacy will remain. pic.twitter.com/zHcBjKbgYB