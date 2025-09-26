  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Will benefit the whole of Europe" Now the EU wants to protect itself from Putin's drones

dpa

26.9.2025 - 22:27

The EU states want to build a "drone wall" against the threat from Russia.
The EU states want to build a "drone wall" against the threat from Russia.
Bild: Uncredited/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Drones in Denmark and the eastern flank are alarming the EU. Now a high-tech protective shield is to be created. Can we learn from Ukraine?

26.09.2025, 22:27

26.09.2025, 22:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • EU states want to start building a drone defense system.
  • The planned "drone wall" is designed to detect, track and intercept unmanned aerial vehicles.
  • The "protective shield for the eastern flank" will "benefit the whole of Europe", said EU Defense Industry Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.
  • The background to this is the recent incidents in eastern and northern Europe when suspected Russian drones penetrated European airspace.
Show more

Now things are set to move faster: Plans to build a comprehensive drone defense system on the EU's eastern flank are gaining momentum following the recent mysterious events in Denmark. As EU Commissioner for Defense Industry Andrius Kubilius announced, it was agreed at a video conference with defense ministers to start implementing the concept.

The priority is to establish a "drone wall" with advanced capabilities to detect, track and intercept unmanned aerial vehicles.

Defense of NATO's eastern border.

Defense of NATO's eastern border"Drone wall" possible within a year

Kubilius said that he would now secure the political backing of the heads of state and government at the EU summit in October. A detailed technical roadmap would then be defined together with national experts and Europe's defence industry would be mobilized.

EU instruments should also be used for financing. "The Eastern Flank Watch, with the drone wall at its heart, will benefit the whole of Europe," emphasized Kubilius. In a recent interview with the website Euractiv, he said that the wall could be set up within a year.

The undated photo shows the Drone Guard system in action. The system can identify and disable suspicious drones near airports.
The undated photo shows the Drone Guard system in action. The system can identify and disable suspicious drones near airports.
-/Israel Aerospace Industries/dpa

Can the EU learn from Ukraine?

According to the EU Commissioner, defense ministers from the EU frontline states Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania took part in the video conference. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and representatives from Hungary, Slovakia, the Danish EU Council Presidency and NATO were also present. In a separate broadcast, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal informed the EU roundtable about Ukraine's experience in defending against Russian drones.

Alarm in Germany. Top politician reveals secret drone incidents live on TV

Alarm in GermanyTop politician reveals secret drone incidents live on TV

The concept for a significantly more effective drone defense on the EU's eastern flank has been under development for months. From the planners' point of view, the massive intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace two and a half weeks ago showed just how necessary it is.

The events in Denmark, where previously unidentified drones paralyzed airports for hours, are also seen as further evidence.

With material from DPA.

More on the topic

Ever greater difficulties. Europe has a drone problem - and the solution is not easy

Ever greater difficultiesEurope has a drone problem - and the solution is not easy

Unrest in Northern Europe. Drones now also spotted over Sweden

Unrest in Northern EuropeDrones now also spotted over Sweden

Situation in Ukraine. Trump declares Russia the loser - Putin's army hides away

Situation in UkraineTrump declares Russia the loser - Putin's army hides away