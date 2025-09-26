The EU states want to build a "drone wall" against the threat from Russia. Bild: Uncredited/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Drones in Denmark and the eastern flank are alarming the EU. Now a high-tech protective shield is to be created. Can we learn from Ukraine?

No time? blue News summarizes for you EU states want to start building a drone defense system.

The planned "drone wall" is designed to detect, track and intercept unmanned aerial vehicles.

The "protective shield for the eastern flank" will "benefit the whole of Europe", said EU Defense Industry Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

The background to this is the recent incidents in eastern and northern Europe when suspected Russian drones penetrated European airspace. Show more

Now things are set to move faster: Plans to build a comprehensive drone defense system on the EU's eastern flank are gaining momentum following the recent mysterious events in Denmark. As EU Commissioner for Defense Industry Andrius Kubilius announced, it was agreed at a video conference with defense ministers to start implementing the concept.

The priority is to establish a "drone wall" with advanced capabilities to detect, track and intercept unmanned aerial vehicles.

Kubilius said that he would now secure the political backing of the heads of state and government at the EU summit in October. A detailed technical roadmap would then be defined together with national experts and Europe's defence industry would be mobilized.

EU instruments should also be used for financing. "The Eastern Flank Watch, with the drone wall at its heart, will benefit the whole of Europe," emphasized Kubilius. In a recent interview with the website Euractiv, he said that the wall could be set up within a year.

The undated photo shows the Drone Guard system in action. The system can identify and disable suspicious drones near airports. -/Israel Aerospace Industries/dpa

Can the EU learn from Ukraine?

According to the EU Commissioner, defense ministers from the EU frontline states Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania took part in the video conference. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and representatives from Hungary, Slovakia, the Danish EU Council Presidency and NATO were also present. In a separate broadcast, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal informed the EU roundtable about Ukraine's experience in defending against Russian drones.

The concept for a significantly more effective drone defense on the EU's eastern flank has been under development for months. From the planners' point of view, the massive intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace two and a half weeks ago showed just how necessary it is.

The events in Denmark, where previously unidentified drones paralyzed airports for hours, are also seen as further evidence.

