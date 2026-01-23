Following Andy Burnham’s victory in a special election, the longtime mayor of Greater Manchester is returning to Parliament—and hopes to succeed Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Labour politician Andy Burnham, known as the “King of the North,” is being touted as a possible successor to Keir Starmer.

Andy Burnham Wants to Succeed Keir Starmer Now the “King of the North” is setting his sights on Downing Street

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andy Burnham won a special election and is returning to the British Parliament. His success and Starmer’s resignation have fueled speculation about his potential for a national leadership role.

The longtime mayor of Greater Manchester made a name for himself through investments in the region, the expansion of public transportation, and his commitment to disadvantaged parts of the country.

Burnham is considered a popular and strong communicator within the Labour Party. Supporters see him as a potential force for renewal, but critics fault him for the vagueness of his political concepts and his lack of concrete answers on funding.

Andy Burnham presents himself as a likable, down-to-earth guy who prefers T-shirts to suits and plays soccer in his free time. But the 56-year-old is also an experienced politician whose career has taken him from high-ranking government posts to the office of Mayor of Greater Manchester and now to the threshold of the office of Prime Minister.

Last Thursday, Burnham won a parliamentary by-election, thereby returning to the British Parliament. He has already described his election victory as a turning point for British politics, putting the still-serving Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the defensive. On Monday , Starmer announced his resignation. Burnham subsequently confirmed on social media that he is available to succeed Keir Starmer.

Burnham was born in the northwest of England, in a region between Liverpool and Manchester, and grew up there as the son of a British Telecom engineer and a receptionist. He joined the Labour Party as a teenager, studied at the University of Cambridge, and was first elected to Parliament in 2001. He rose through the ranks under Prime Minister Tony Blair and served in Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s cabinet from 2007 to 2010.

Barely Concealed Ambitions

But Burnham is no stranger to setbacks either: Twice—in 2010 and 2015—he ran for the leadership of the Labour Party and suffered decisive defeats on both occasions. Eventually, he left London to run for mayor of Greater Manchester.

There, he earned the nickname “King of the North”—a reference to the series “Game of Thrones” that reflects both his commitment to his home region and his barely concealed political ambitions. He earned the title during the COVID-19 pandemic when he sharply criticized Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson for what he called his “London-centric” handling of the crisis.

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Burnham has led the Greater Manchester region since 2017 and has several successes to his credit: He spearheaded the revitalization of the city where the Industrial Revolution began. The city center is currently experiencing a boom; modern high-rises are springing up on former industrial brownfields. Many residents appreciate their mayor for his dedication to the city. He brought the previously fragmented public transit system under public ownership, renamed it the “Bee Network,” and improved service.

One of the party’s best communicators

He also received recognition for his support of the campaign on behalf of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. In that tragedy in 1989, nearly 100 Liverpool FC soccer fans lost their lives in a stampede during a match in Sheffield. Years of advocacy by the victims’ families exposed errors by the police, who had initially spread the false narrative that drunk fans were to blame. The campaign ultimately led to an apology from the government.

«What we’ve built in Greater Manchester must set a precedent at the national level. I know how to bring about positive change in communities» Andy Burnham

Politically, observers place Burnham to the left of Starmer, which earns him goodwill among Labour members. He is also considered one of the party’s best communicators. That wasn’t always the case: During his first bids for the party leadership, he came across as rather stiff; now he appears relaxed in jeans and a shirt.

His three victories in mayoral elections, as well as his clear win in Thursday’s election in Makerfield—where he soundly defeated the candidate from the right-wing populist Reform UK—have cemented his reputation as a sure bet for success. Many in the party hope he can reverse Labour’s drastic loss of popularity, which has gripped the party since Starmer’s landslide election victory two years ago.

“Manchesterism” for Everyone?

Burnham promises to implement his signature “Manchesterism” nationwide. By this he means a policy that, in his words, puts people and places before the party and focuses on regions neglected by the central government in London. “What we’ve built in Greater Manchester must set a precedent at the national level,” Burnham said during the campaign. “I know how to transform places for the better.”

It’s not certain whether such a platform would resonate nationwide, says Tim Bale, a professor of political science at Queen Mary University of London. Describing Burnham as the “King of the North” raises the question of whether he could also be the king of the South, the East, and the West.

Andy Burnham delivering a speech after his election victory in Makerfield. Keystone

“However, he seems to possess that X-factor that makes people view him not as an ordinary politician, but as someone who connects with everyday citizens,” explains Bale. He is seen as a politician who might be able to bridge some of the deep ideological divides that are currently weighing so heavily on the country’s political landscape.

Critics accuse Burnham of having a vague political platform and of sidestepping difficult questions—such as how he plans to finance his promises. They also point out that leading a country with 70 million people is entirely different from running a metropolitan area with three million residents.

Nevertheless, Burnham has since gained momentum—enough to potentially propel him to Downing Street. “Andy Burnham is probably one of the most popular politicians in the country,” says Bale. “Although, to be honest, that doesn’t mean all that much.”

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