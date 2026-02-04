13-year-old Austin (right in photo) swam for around four hours to save his family. ABC/Australian Broadcasting Corp/AP/dpa

A 13-year-old boy saved his family's life off the coast of Australia. Now the family describes how they survived the horror hours.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Off the coast of Western Australia, a mother and her three children got into distress, prompting her 13-year-old son to swim several kilometers through the sea alone to get help.

The boy reached the shore exhausted and alerted the rescue services, enabling a rapid search operation by boat and helicopter.

Thanks to his efforts, his mother and siblings were rescued, which is why the police and family are calling it an extraordinary act of heroism. Show more

Following the rescue off the coast of Western Australia, the mother of 13-year-old Austin Appelbee has now also spoken out. He saved his family last week in a heroic rescue operation.

Mother Joanne Appelbee now explains why she urged her son to swim to shore and get help. "One of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make was to say to Austin, 'Try to get to shore and get help,'" she told News7. At that moment, she said, she sensed how quickly the situation could escalate: "This could get really serious - really quickly."

Strong winds on Friday had pulled their kayaks and inflatable paddleboards further and further out. When the situation escalated, Joanne Appelbee and her three children were around 14 kilometers off the coast near Quindalup, around 250 kilometers south of Perth.

"One of the most difficult decisions of my life"

She describes how she saw the danger as the wind and waves grew stronger: "I could see the danger in the fact that we were being pulled further and further out. The waves kept coming and getting stronger." For her, waiting outside was "quite terrifying". There was one detail that made everything even worse: "I lost my glasses - I definitely couldn't see much - and I knew we were extremely far out."

She herself never doubted for a second that her son would be able to complete the rescue. "I knew he could do it," she said.

Collapse on the beach - then the next feat of strength

Austin actually made it ashore. There he had to run another two kilometers to find a phone and alert the authorities.

"I kept telling myself, 'Just keep swimming, just keep swimming,'" Austin later told Sky News. "I just said, 'Not today, not today.' I swam breaststroke, freestyle, backstroke. I hit the beach and just collapsed."

Precise details save lives

Thanks to Austin's precise descriptions of the kayaks and paddleboards, the rescue services were able to react quickly. A large-scale search operation was launched at 8.30 p.m.: WA Water Police, volunteer sea rescuers and a rescue helicopter were deployed.

Within less than an hour, Joanne Appelbee, her 12-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter were found and towed ashore by a lifeboat.

When the family was later rescued and back on land, they were left with a sense of amazement - and relief: "There is no bigger word than 'proud'. ... I am speechless about his achievement." Austin had not only persevered, but also functioned afterwards: He reportedly walked a further distance after reaching the beach to organize help.

The police also had strong words to say. James Bradley, Superintendent of South West Police, praised the boy: "The 13-year-old boy's actions cannot be praised highly enough. His determination and courage ultimately saved the lives of his mother and siblings."