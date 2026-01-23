U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to present the famous Reflecting Pool in Washington in a new light. But just shortly after the multi-million-dollar renovation, several problems have arisen.

Shortly After the Algae Incident Now the paint is peeling off Trump’s prestigious pool, too

The renovation disaster at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., is once again drawing criticism. Videos are circulating on social media showing the dark blue paint peeling and rising to the surface.

X users are mocking Donald Trump.

After all, the first disaster struck shortly after the pool’s reopening in June, when the basin turned into a toxic green algae-infested mess—a problem that still hasn’t been resolved.

On June 4, Donald Trump promised that the dark blue paint would last between 50 and 100 years.

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