In the middle of the ARD summer interview with Alice Weidel, a yodel with a clear message burst out: "Scheiss AfD". Now the singers behind the protest song have come forward - and explain how it came about.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A choir from Augsburg recorded the protest song "Scheiss AfD", which was played loudly during the ARD summer interview with Alice Weidel

The singers knew nothing about the campaign, but are proud of it on the radio.

The yodel has been on Spotify since March and has been listened to over 20,000 times. Show more

During the ARD summer interview with AfD leader Alice Weidel, almost nothing worked: a choir yodeled "Scheiss AfD" in an endless loop, accompanied by whistles and horns. The artists' collective "Center for Political Beauty" wanted to make a statement with this action. The protest caused quite a stir - and now the women who sang the song have come forward.

Two singers from the Flinta choir from Augsburg spoke to Radio Bayern 2. They want to remain anonymous because they have been receiving hate messages since the action. "We don't want to give the hostility any more space, we want to talk about our artistic and political action," explained one member of the choir.

The far-right politician Alice Weidel had to put up with an interruption during the ARD interview on Sunday. KEYSTONE

The choir is made up of women and queer people. It has been performing at demonstrations since 2019 and draws attention to political issues. They recorded the "Scheiss-AfD" yodel around a year and a half ago - in response to right-wing slogans.

The "Center for Political Beauty" later asked if they could use the song. "We went straight into the studio," say the women. They only found out afterwards that the yodel would be played during the Weidel interview. "We were surprised - but also proud."

Success on Spotify too

The song has been on Spotify and Apple Music since March. It has already been listened to over 20,000 times. There are even remixes.

There were only a handful of people at the demonstration at the Bundestag. KEYSTONE

The women call the action "action art". They say: "Protest can be loud and funny." They do not accept criticism of the disruption. In response to the fact that Weidel can now present herself as a victim, one singer says: "Alice Weidel is always good at talking her way out of things." Instead, she emphasizes that the yodelling campaign "moved, encouraged and delighted an incredible number of people".

Alice Weidel did not want to cancel the interview

According to the police, a 64-year-old woman was behind the protest. She had not registered the demonstration beforehand - but this was necessary: just like the Bundesplatz in Bern, a kind of "protection zone" applies in Berlin's political district: anyone who wants to demonstrate in it must fulfill clear conditions so as not to hinder the formation of political opinion in parliament.

The police documented that a bus belonging to the demonstration with the inscription "Adenauer SRP+" was parked in a no-parking zone. And: "A permanently installed loudspeaker system continuously played a musical contribution that was directed against the AfD." This was followed by a brief discussion as to whether it was a rally or a "spontaneous art performance".

The police assessed the situation as a demonstration and asked a man responsible on site to stop the loudspeaker announcements - he complied with this instruction at 3.30 pm. Incidentally, Alice Weidel herself decided against stopping the demonstration: According to ARD, the presenter and Weidel agreed to go through with the interview during a short break in the interview.

