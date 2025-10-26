Tariffs, TikTok: Tentative agreement between USA and China - Gallery US President Trump (l) is to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea on Thursday. Image: Andy Wong/AP/dpa (Archivbild) Li Chenggang, negotiator on international trade issues, has announced a preliminary agreement with the USA. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The US side is satisfied with the negotiations. Image: dpa Tariffs, TikTok: Tentative agreement between USA and China - Gallery US President Trump (l) is to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea on Thursday. Image: Andy Wong/AP/dpa (Archivbild) Li Chenggang, negotiator on international trade issues, has announced a preliminary agreement with the USA. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The US side is satisfied with the negotiations. Image: dpa

Can Donald Trump and Xi Jinping settle the tariff dispute? Shortly before a planned meeting between the two heads of state, the chances of an agreement have increased.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A preliminary agreement has been reached in the tariff dispute between the USA and China ahead of the planned meeting between Trump and Xi.

Trump said on the sidelines of the summit in Malaysia: "I think we're going to make a good deal with China."

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet in South Korea on Thursday.

A tariff dispute between the two economic powers has been raging for months. Show more

Now things are moving forward after all: China and the USA have come closer in the customs and trade dispute. Both sides have reached a preliminary agreement, said Li Chenggang, Vice Secretary at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, following talks with the US side. This would now have to "go through an internal approval process" on both sides. China did not initially provide any specific details on the content.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also spoke of positive negotiations in Kuala Lumpur in the run-up to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday. It will then become clear whether a deal will be reached.

Trump said on the sidelines of the summit in Malaysia: "I think we will make a good deal with China."

Bessent told CBS News according to the transcript of the interview: He did not want to prejudge the heads of state, but he assumed that the US threat to impose extra tariffs on imports of Chinese products from November 1 was off the table.

This also applies to an export control system that China could introduce, Bessent told CBS News. This concerns rare earths.

Soy and TikTok

In the interview, Bessent also gave hope to soybean farmers in the USA that the Chinese boycott could be ended. Details had also been clarified so that the TikTok deal could be concluded. The Chinese social media platform has to sell its business in the USA.

At the weekend, China and the USA held the fifth round of trade talks in Malaysia to resolve the conflict that has been going on for months.

Dispute has been dragging on for many months

The tariff dispute has been dragging on for many months. Both countries had imposed surcharges of more than 100 percent on imports from the other country: Since April, the US had gradually increased import duties on Chinese goods to up to 145 percent. China responded with counter-tariffs of up to 125 percent and imposed export controls on strategically important raw materials.

This was followed by a pause in the threatened tariff increases and negotiations. Most recently, Trump even spoke of tariffs of up to 157% that would be imposed on China if no agreement was reached.

Xi visit to the USA?

Meanwhile, Trump has brought a visit to the USA by Xi into play without giving any more concrete details. On the sidelines of a summit in Malaysia, the Republican first spoke of the planned meeting on Thursday in South Korea.

Trump then mentioned his previously announced plans for a visit to China early next year and then, without mentioning Xi's name again, added a possible meeting in the USA. The US President mentioned Washington or Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach - Trump's golf estate in Florida - as possible locations.

Trump did not provide any further information as to whether there are already concrete plans for such a meeting or whether it was an unarranged advance, nor did he specify a possible date. The German Press Agency asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry for a statement.

It would not be the first time that Xi has traveled to the USA. China's president visited Mar-a-Lago in 2017 during Trump's first term in office. In 2015, then US President Barack Obama received Xi at the White House.

More videos from the department