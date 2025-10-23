Influencers were invited as experts to a press conference on alleged Antifa violence at the White House in October. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

While journalists are being increasingly restricted in the US, right-wing influencers are gaining exclusive access to power. Their content supports Trump's rhetoric.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Portland, right-wing influencers accompanied U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's visit to an ICE building, protesting outside while independent media were denied access.

Trump and his administration are deliberately using these influencers to legitimize political measures and create the impression of broad approval.

Instead of independent journalists, right-wing influencers are increasingly taking over the media coverage of government appearances and spreading government propaganda via social media. Show more

US President Donald Trump has long been known to have close ties to right-wing influencers - right-wing podcasters in particular played an important role in the 2024 election campaign by appealing to young men.

Such influencers continue to have a noticeable influence in the White House. This has been particularly evident in Portland, Oregon, in recent weeks.

Protests had been growing around an ICE facility there, prompting Trump to send National Guardsmen to Portland to protect the building. The deployment of the soldiers was later halted by a court, but has since been released again.

Trump justified the deployment by repeatedly portraying the demonstrators as violent left-wing radicals who needed to be cracked down on. He called Antifa a terrorist organization and spoke of "crazy people" who wanted to set fire to buildings in Portland. According to the authorities in Portland, however, fewer than thirty people protested outside the ICE building.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited Portland in early October and toured the ICE building. She was accompanied by right-wing influencers who published photos and videos of the event. YouTuber Benny Johnson, for example, posted a video of Noem looking down on the demonstrators from the roof of the ICE building.

The influencers on site staged themselves as independent journalists, but at the same time the newspaper "The Oregonian" was denied access to the ICE building several times, according to a report in the "New York Times".

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stares down army of Antifa and a guy in a chicken suit from the rooftop of the ICE facility here in Portland.



Noem says:



"Hey; Guy in the chicken suit. You can do better. Too bad they are uneducated and ill-informed."



Noem isn’t chicken:🐥 pic.twitter.com/2MQjf1HoFQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

At a press conference on alleged Antifa violence at the White House last week, Trump was also surrounded by influencers who talked about how they had been victims of violence by left-wing demonstrators.

In truth, the influencers accompanying Trump and his officials are not independent at all. Samuel Woolley, who studies digital propaganda at the University of Pittsburgh, told Wired that there is a strategic purpose behind the use of these influencers.

Employees of Turning Point USA

"Politicians use influencers as a means to legitimize either the information they disseminate or the actions they take," he says. "They are often used to create the illusion of popularity of certain ideas in order to build consensus around those ideas."

For example, influencers film protests and riots without providing legitimate evidence for their claims that the protesters are terrorists. "Their job is to create these viral clips that they show on Fox News," explained extremism researcher Jared Holt in a podcast.

If left-wing activists are provoked by this, the right-wing influencers know how to use this reaction to their own advantage. Influencer Katie Daviscourt, for example, posted videos and photos of a black eye that she says she got because she hit a demonstrator with a flagpole.

Many of these influencers are also current or former employees of Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk.

While female journalists are increasingly restricted under Trump's administration , female influencers are taking their place. They accompany official appearances and disseminate images via social media. However, they do not act independently - they act as mouthpieces for the government and pass on its propaganda messages without questioning them.

More from the department