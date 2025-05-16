The US army is on the move with armored vehicles on the Mexican border. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump wants to "bring the southern border of the USA under control" with a massive military deployment. There are now 8,600 soldiers deployed, accompanied by spy planes, drones and warships - a historic break with previous practice.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump has more than tripled the troop presence on the Mexican border from 2,500 to 8,600 soldiers.

In addition to ground troops, Stryker armored personnel carriers, spy planes and warships are also deployed.

Experts warn of a militarization of domestic politics and a long-term weakening of the army's operational readiness. Show more

What was once a perennial domestic political issue has now become a major military project: In just four months, US President Donald Trump has massively expanded the troop presence on the border with Mexico.

Over 8,600 soldiers, hundreds of armored vehicles, reconnaissance drones, spy planes and even two warships are now part of an unprecedented operation. Their goal: to achieve "100 percent control" of the southern border, reports theNew York Times, among others.

The number of illegal border crossings had already fallen by the end of the Biden administration. However, since Trump took office, it has fallen drastically once again: According to the US government, only 8,000 people were apprehended in April 2025 - compared to over 120,000 in the previous year.

Costs over half a billion dollars

A key part of the new strategy is the creation of militarily secured corridors along the 2,000-mile border. In Texas and New Mexico, the Pentagon has effectively declared narrow strips of land to be military exclusion zones. Migrants who enter these zones are considered intruders and can be detained - a legally delicate step that has already led to the first acquittals.

The costs of the operation add up to over half a billion dollars. Critics in Congress fear that the operations will weaken military readiness for conflicts in Europe or Asia. For example, the planned deployment of a Stryker battalion to South Korea has been postponed: It is now patrolling the Arizona desert.

A soldier at the now heavily secured border. KEYSTONE

But from the point of view of the army itself, the mission also has advantages: Young soldiers who have never been deployed in Afghanistan or Iraq are now being given real-life tasks. Major General Scott Naumann even calls the mission "the mission of its generation" in an interview with the "New York Times". The utilization rate of the units is over 90 percent, according to his own information.

Question of proportionality

Nevertheless, the border is not a theater of war - and in the view of many experts, it never will be. The use of highly developed technology such as U-2 reconnaissance aircraft or P-8 surveillance aircraft to combat smuggling gangs raises questions about proportionality.

The use of combat vehicles in school playgrounds to reduce mistrust in local communities highlights the politically sensitive situation.

And the risks are real: two marines were killed in an accident near El Paso and a third was seriously injured. Meanwhile, Mexican cartels are apparently already using drones to spy on US positions.

The US army is deploying naval helicopters and heavy artillery on the border. KEYSTONE

Trump has not yet activated the Insurrection Act, which gives the military police powers. However, there are many indications that the militarization of US border policy will continue - with an uncertain outcome for the rule of law, resources and political stability.