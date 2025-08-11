Trump wants no more homeless people in Washington D.C. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump wants to evict homeless people from the capital - allegedly to combat crime and litter. He announced on social media that he would create shelters "far away from D.C.".

Sven Ziegler

He is linking the announcement to a planned security campaign against alleged crime in the capital.

However, official figures show that violent crime in D.C. is at its lowest level in 30 years. Show more

Following a trip to his golf club in the US state of Virginia, US President Donald Trump has toughened his tone towards homeless people in Washington, D.C. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote: "The homeless must go, NOW." Although he announced that he would provide accommodation, this would be "far away from the capital". According to the Reuters news agency, the White House did not provide any specific details about the plans.

The article was accompanied by photos that were apparently taken from Trump's motorcade and show tents and garbage on the roadside. The president also referred to a press conference on Monday, which will be about "ending violent crime" in Washington. Trump had already portrayed the capital as particularly dangerous in the past and once again threatened to deploy federal forces.

As theWashington Postreports, around 120 FBI agents are currently assisting the local police with night patrols. However, official figures from the city administration contradict Trump's account: violent crime is at its lowest level for three decades.

Will the National Guard be deployed?

In another Truth social post, Trump mixed his campaign against crime with his call for the evacuation of homeless encampments: "We will not only end murder and death in the city, but also restore cleanliness."

Observers fear that Trump - similar to Los Angeles - could deploy National Guard units without the consent of local authorities. According to the Washington Post, corresponding plans for Washington have already been drawn up and only require his approval.

Critics accuse Trump of playing politics with the issue at the expense of the weakest. The debate is likely to intensify in the coming days - especially if the government fleshes out its plans.