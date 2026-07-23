Washington is increasing military pressure on Tehran by deploying a B-1 bomber. At the same time, concerns are growing that the conflict could spread throughout the region.

Following the deployment of the Rockwell B-1 long-range bomber, the U.S. president is threatening further attacks.

The U.S. is stepping up its military efforts Now Trump is relying on one of the world's most powerful bombers in Iran

Here's what it's all about The U.S. is escalating the conflict with Iran and, for the first time since the latest round of fighting began, is deploying a B-1 long-range bomber.

President Donald Trump is considering further military strikes and is threatening Iran with attacks on key infrastructure.

Mediators continue to seek a diplomatic solution. Summary created with

The U.S. has expanded its military operation against Iran, deploying a B-1 long-range bomber for the first time since the fighting resumed. According to U.S. government officials, the aircraft struck targets belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday.

According to the report, the B-1 bomber took off from a U.S. Air Force base in the United Kingdom. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed airstrikes on Iranian military facilities but did not explicitly mention the bomber’s involvement. According to the military, the targets included command centers, naval facilities, aircraft hangars, drone depots, and military logistics facilities. It remains unclear exactly which targets the B-1 bomber struck and what military damage it caused.

However, the deployment is seen as a further escalation of the conflict. The supersonic B-1 bomber can carry up to 24 bombs, each weighing about 900 kilograms, or numerous cruise missiles, and is one of the most powerful bombers in the U.S. Air Force.

Trump is considering further attacks

According to U.S. and Israeli government officials, as the U.S. military presence in the region increases, President Donald Trump is considering a return to more extensive combat operations against Iran. A decision on this matter could be made as early as the coming days.

Despite the intensified airstrikes, Tehran has so far remained unyielding. According to assessments by U.S. intelligence and military officials, while Iran now has only limited military capabilities in the area around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, attacks on ships or U.S. bases remain possible.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to order the bombing of bridges and power plants—including facilities in the capital, Tehran—if there were further attacks on international shipping. For its part, Iran announced attacks on infrastructure in Gulf states allied with the U.S.

New Front in the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels in Yemen caused further tensions. On Wednesday, they attacked ships from Saudi Arabia for the first time since announcing a blockade of Saudi ports. U.S. government officials suspect that Iran encouraged the militia to do so in order to exert pressure on a key international shipping route not only in the Persian Gulf but also in the Red Sea. As a result, several merchant ships changed course to avoid the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes. According to U.S. media reports, Qatar and Oman are mediating between Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the fighting. However, there are no signs of a breakthrough yet. According to regional sources, the Iranian leadership has not yet accepted the latest mediation proposal.

On Wednesday evening, Trump expressed skepticism about the negotiations. “They’ve been hit hard and want a deal,” he said. At the same time, he added that Iran was “not yet ready” for an agreement. “They’ll be ready very soon.”

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