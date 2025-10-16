Donald Trump is using more and more state resources to take action against political dissidents: The IRS is to scrutinize major Democrat donors, Ted Cruz is calling for mob investigations into protesters - and Pam Bondi doesn't understand Antifa.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to its acting head Scott Bessent, the IRS is compiling lists to take action against major Democratic donors such as George Soros and Reid Hoffman.

They are accused of financing violent protests - such as the next "No Kings" demonstrations on October 18.

Republican Ted Cruz is tooting the same horn - and is calling for the RICO laws, which were once devised to combat the Mafia, to be used.

Justice Minister Pam Bondi calls Antifa a "criminal organization" that she wants to prosecute, even though it is merely a concept. Show more

Scott Bessent used to earn his living as a hedge fund manager. He was also once a partner in Soros' Magament fund. Today, the 63-year-old is not only Donald Trump's Secretary of the Treasury, but also the acting head of the IRS.

And the White House now wants to use this authority to take action against its political opponents, reports the Wall Street Journal. The focus is on major donors to the Democratic Party - including George Soros, with whom Bessent used to do business.

The background: Donald Trump has launched an attack on Democratic donors via Truth Social. "George Soros and his wonderful radical leftist son [Alex] should be impeached for their support of violent protests and much more throughout the United States of America," the 79-year-old demanded on Truth Social.

Donald Trump just baselessly called for George Soros and Alex Soros to face criminal charges for politically opposing him.



[image or embed] — People For the American Way (@peoplefor.bsky.social) 27. August 2025 um 19:11

He continued: "We will not allow these madmen to tear America even further apart and not even give [the country] a chance to 'breathe' and be free. Soros and his group of psychopaths have done great damage to our country! So have his crazy friends on the West Coast. Be careful, we are watching you!"

Bessent: "We have started to compile lists"

So now Bessent and the IRS are going after the rich left-wingers. Incidentally, the Treasury Secretary is already the sixth IRS director since Trump took office. He also justifies the action with the American "No Kings" protests, which are to take place again on October 18.

Reid Hoffman (right) has made billions with PayPal and Linked-In and supports the humanist cause as well as the Democrats. Pam Bondi had recently claimed at a hearing that Hoffman appeared in the Epstein files without providing any evidence. IMAGO/PPE

"Many of the organizations have been supported by non-profits, and it will stop," Bessent assures the right-wing station "Real America's Voice." "As they always say, 'Follow the money.'" You can see that "all the signs apply" to the demonstrators: they have the same signs and use the same lasers against police officers.

Just as @USTreasury led the effort after 9/11 to track terrorist financing, it will follow the money behind violent domestic networks. We will expose domestic terrorists and bring them to justice. pic.twitter.com/iitcxdcgnf — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 14, 2025

"It takes a lot of money [and] organization," says Bessent. "We have started to compile lists." The aim is to find out what foreign and domestic non-profit organizations have to do with it. We will find those who are responsible."

Ted Cruz calls for mafia investigations against Soros

Bessent even compares the situation to the post-9/11 era, invoking the assassinated Charlie Kirk: "Charlie's death kicked this off, and we are determined not only to honor him, but to make our country safer and guarantee freedom of speech - on both sides."

"Follow the money" is apparently the Republicans' talking point, which Ted Cruz also brings to "Fox News": "Turn off the money spigot," the Texan demands. "There is substantial evidence that George Soros and his network are behind the funding of these events, which could also lead to riots across the country."

Cruz: Follow the money. Cut off the money. You look at this No Kings rally—there’s considerable evidence that George Soros and his network is behind funding these rallies which may well turn into riots.



I've introduced legislation that would allow DOJ to use RICO to prosecute… pic.twitter.com/C8AdortGyM — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025

Soros is writing the checks for the protests, the Republican believes. Anyone inciting riots should be prosecuted under RICO rules, the 54-year-old demands: this federal law was devised in 1970 to prosecute the American mafia. Now it should be used to prosecute "the money" behind the "violence" at the protests.

Bondi: "We will find the people and prosecute them"

"I'm telling you: There are more than 200 left-wing groups behind these No Kings events this weekend," Cruz intones. Part of the concept is that these organizations know nothing about each other in order to "avoid accountability". RICO should change that: He has called on the Senate, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel to act, Cruz says.

The Department of Justice is supposed to act independently of the government, but Pam Bondi is already on course. She is also talking about signs - and Antifa: "You've heard Donald Trump talk about Antifa several times," says the 59-year-old on "Fox News": "They're organized, they're a criminal organization, and they're very organized."

"No Kings" demonstration on June 14 in Portland, Oregon. KEYSTONE

He continued: "You've seen people out there with thousands of signs that all look the same, bought before, put together before. They're organized, and somebody's funding it. We will clarify the financing of Antifa, we will go to the roots of Antifa. We're going to find and indict the people who are funding and causing this chaos."

Bondi: Trump "absolutely has the right to do that"

The fact that Antifa is not an organization that was founded by someone, but a concept that can be traced back to US soldiers in the Second World War, is apparently of no interest to the Trump administration. Nor can the alleged thousands of signs be spotted in the photos of the No Kings protests so far.

Bondi is completely on Donald Trump's side: if Democratic governors do not allow the National Guard to deploy in their states, the president could use the Insurrection Act to take control of the police and military. The Insurrection Act, which dates back to 1807, is actually designed to prevent a civil war. "He absolutely has the right to do that," emphasizes the Attorney General.

The bottom line: Trump's administration is using all the official means at its disposal for its political struggle. Airport videos or absenteeism reports in government offices that blame the Democrats for the shutdown are just the tip of the iceberg. Below that, ministries are trying to get their act together.

The upcoming No Kings protests provide a welcome opportunity to do so.