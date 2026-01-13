US President Donald Trump wants to bring Greenland under American control - and is now receiving backing from Congress. A Republican congressman is pushing a bill to pave the way for the 51st US state.

US President Donald Trumpis toughening his stance on the Greenland issue. In Washington, Republican MP Randy Fine is introducing a bill that would explicitly authorize Trump to take "all necessary steps" to bring Greenland under US control. The aim is to lead the island towards becoming the 51st US state in the long term.

Fine told Fox News that the law does not mean Greenland will automatically become a federal state. Rather, it is intended to politically secure what Trump is already publicly calling for. The final decision would still lie with the US Congress. At the same time, the process would be accelerated if the island's politicians and population were to agree to it.

Trump himself has been arguing the strategic importance of Greenland for years. The Arctic island is located in close proximity to Russia, has important raw materials and is central to security policy. He has repeatedly questioned whether Denmark can adequately guarantee the defense of the autonomous territory.

Talks planned for this week

Trump caused a particular stir with a mocking remark about the island's military security. Greenland's defense essentially consists of "two dogsleds", the president said recently - and contrasted this with the Russian and Chinese presence with warships and submarines.

The move is also causing unrest within the Republican party. The background to this is a statement from the White House, according to which military force to enforce US claims has not been explicitly ruled out. However, Fine emphasized that he was relying on a voluntary process. "The best way is an acquisition with consent," he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to meet with representatives from Denmark this week to discuss Greenland. Talks with Greenlandic politicians are also planned. Both Copenhagen and the government in Nuuk have firmly rejected Trump's ownership claims for weeks.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark under constitutional law, but is largely autonomous. Denmark remains responsible for foreign and security policy. Nato states such as the UK and Germany have recently proposed expanding the alliance's presence in the Arctic - also to prevent the US from going it alone.