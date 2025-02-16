20.28 hrs

The US government has called on Germany and other European allies to report possible contributions to security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the German Press Agency, the countries are to indicate, among other things, how many soldiers they could send to Ukraine for a peacekeeping force or training programs after the end of the Russian war of aggression. It is also said to be about weapons systems and the question of what is expected of the USA.

The background to the US request is apparently US President Donald Trump's plan to negotiate a solution for an end to the Russian war against Ukraine at a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He expects the Europeans to take responsibility for ensuring that Russia does not attack Ukraine again following a possible agreement.

According to diplomats, a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other European heads of state and government in Paris this Monday will also address the question of what the Europeans can contribute to a possible peace deal. They were surprised last week by Trump's push for talks with Putin and now fear that the Ukrainians could be forced to make concessions that they do not actually want to make. These include, among other things, the provisional renunciation of NATO membership. The USA has also already declared that it does not want to send troops to Ukraine itself.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference that he was aware that the questionnaire existed. He had not seen it himself, but he could fully understand that it would help to focus the talks.