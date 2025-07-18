Death in Italy: extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner dies during a paragliding flight. (Photo: Archive) Caroline Seidel/dpa

The Austrian extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner died in an accident in Porto Sant'Elpidio on Thursday afternoon. Investigators assume that he suffered a cardiac arrest while still in the air.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Felix Baumgartner took off in a motorized paraglider at around 3.30 pm.

He apparently lost control in the air and crashed.

A hotel employee was injured by debris and taken to hospital. Show more

Felix Baumgartner, known for his stratospheric jump and numerous daredevil stunts, has died at the age of 56. The man from Salzburg took off on Thursday afternoon from a platform near Porto Sant'Elpidio in the Marche region for a motorized paragliding flight. Witnesses reported that his device lost power shortly after take-off.

According to the Carabinieri, there are indications that Baumgartner suffered a cardiac arrest during the flight and was therefore no longer able to call for help, as the Austrian news agency APA writes. The paraglider finally crashed into a wooden hut by the swimming pool of the "Le Mimose del Club del Sole" vacation village.

Rescue workers tried to resuscitate Baumgartner with cardiac massage and immediately called for a rescue helicopter. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the extreme athlete's life.

Piece of debris injured employee

An autopsy is now to clarify whether Baumgartner was already dead at the time of the impact. According to the Carabinieri, the lack of calls for help in particular should indicate that the extreme sportsman had at least lost consciousness during the flight.

A piece of debris came loose on impact and hit a member of the hotel staff. She suffered injuries to her neck and was taken to hospital. According to official reports, however, she was only slightly injured. Several people, including many children, were in the immediate vicinity of the pool at the time of the accident.

Mihaela Schwartzenberg, his partner of many years, who was also in the area, was informed of his death by the police on the spot. Italian media reacted with dismay, with the "Corriere della Sera" running the following headline on its front page: "The last flight of the king of base jumpers ended in death."

"Now you're all the way up there and flying with the angels"

Ex-partner Gitta Saxx (60) was among those who spoke out in an Instagram story. "You always wanted to fly, be free, live without limits! Feel the risk, celebrate life," says Gitta. "The thing that fascinated me most about you was your humor, your mischievousness, we really laughed a lot!"

She continues: "Oh Felix, now you're right up there and you're flying around with the angels."

She thinks of his parents, his best friend Klaus and his Red Bull family and "everyone who was close to you". The two were a couple from 2007 to 2008.

Another of Baumgartner's ex-girlfriends, Nicole Öttl, posted a picture of a burning candle on her Instagram story.