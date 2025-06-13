10.30 a.m.

The Israeli army says it carried out attacks on a nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan last night. The target of the attacks was the production facilities for uranium centrifuges at the plant, according to a military representative. The nuclear industry in Isfahan was already attacked on the first day of the Israeli offensive in Iran. The latest attacks were intended to cause further damage to the plant, it was said.

According to Iranian state radio, citing a security official, no harmful substances were leaked as a result of the attack in Isfahan. The official called on the population to stay away from the plant. In addition to the attack on Isfahan, there had also been attacks on other areas in central Iran. No casualties were reported.

Several important components of Iran's nuclear program are located in Isfahan. According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, four buildings have been damaged so far. These included a chemistry laboratory, a plant for processing uranium ore, a factory for producing reactor fuel and a plant under construction for producing uranium metal.