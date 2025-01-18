With the "nuclear suitcase", the president can order a nuclear attack within a very short time, but cannot trigger it personally. KEYSTONE/Andrew Harnik

It accompanies every sitting US president wherever they go: the infamous "nuclear suitcase". This inconspicuous piece of luggage contains enormous power - the president can use it to order a nuclear attack within a very short space of time. But what exactly are the contents of the suitcase? And how will it be ensured that this form of control over the nuclear arsenal is seamlessly transferred from Joe Biden to Donald Trump in the upcoming handover of office? An overview:

What exactly is the "nuclear suitcase"?

The "nuclear suitcase" - colloquially known as the "nuclear football" - has been around since the Cold War. It is intended to ensure that the US President remains capable of acting at all times and everywhere when it comes to decisions on the use of nuclear weapons. A member of the military carries the suitcase and remains in close proximity to the President at all times.

Contrary to popular belief, the case does not contain a "red button" that could be used to trigger nuclear weapons directly. Its exact contents are classified, but publicly available information suggests that it contains communications equipment, contingency plans and highly confidential documents that allow the president to contact the Pentagon's military command center and other relevant agencies. In order to authenticate himself as the legitimate commander-in-chief of the US armed forces, the President also carries a separate card with the necessary codes, the so-called "biscuit".

To ensure that the US government has the authority to decide on nuclear attacks even if the President is unable to act, the Vice President has his own suitcase.

Has the "nuclear suitcase" ever been used before?

No, so far it has not been used to launch a nuclear attack. During the Cold War, however, the danger of nuclear escalation - especially in crisis situations - was very real.

Absolute precision in handling the suitcase is essential. However, human error cannot be ruled out, even in the highest government circles. An often told but not officially confirmed anecdote about the recently deceased Jimmy Carter says that he once forgot the authentication codes in the pocket of a suit during his time in office and subsequently gave it to a dry cleaner.

What happens to the "nuclear suitcase" during the handover of office?

On 20 January, the suitcase will be handed over according to a standardized procedure. In addition, Biden's codes will be deactivated at the end of his term of office and Trump's codes will be activated immediately after he is sworn in. This will ensure a seamless transfer of control over the nuclear arsenal.

An exceptional case was Biden's swearing-in in 2021, which Trump did not attend - this reportedly required the provision of a separate case.