After typhoon: number of dead and missing in Vietnam rises - Gallery At least 143 people have died in Vietnam alone. Image: dpa The extent of the destruction after super typhoon "Yagi" is slowly becoming clearer. Image: dpa According to reports, more than 100,000 houses were damaged as a result of the typhoon. Image: dpa Hundreds of thousands of trees were reportedly uprooted. Image: dpa Super typhoon "Yagi" was the most violent storm to hit Vietnam for decades. Image: dpa The death toll from the massive storm continues to rise. Image: dpa North of Hanoi, a busy bridge collapsed into the Red River on Monday - eight people are still missing. Image: dpa After typhoon: number of dead and missing in Vietnam rises - Gallery At least 143 people have died in Vietnam alone. Image: dpa The extent of the destruction after super typhoon "Yagi" is slowly becoming clearer. Image: dpa According to reports, more than 100,000 houses were damaged as a result of the typhoon. Image: dpa Hundreds of thousands of trees were reportedly uprooted. Image: dpa Super typhoon "Yagi" was the most violent storm to hit Vietnam for decades. Image: dpa The death toll from the massive storm continues to rise. Image: dpa North of Hanoi, a busy bridge collapsed into the Red River on Monday - eight people are still missing. Image: dpa

Super typhoon "Yagi" has left a trail of destruction in northern Vietnam. The death toll is rising. At the same time, the enormously high water level of the Red River is causing new concern.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After typhoon "Yagi" in Vietnam, 143 people are reported dead and 58 people are still missing.

A bridge near Hanoi collapsed, causing vehicles to fall into the river.

The storm caused considerable damage, including destroyed houses and infrastructure, as well as the loss of around 800,000 livestock. Show more

In Vietnam, the number of dead and missing is rising after the devastating typhoon "Yagi". According to the latest disaster management report, 143 deaths had been reported by this morning (local time) and 58 people were still missing in the floods. The most violent tropical storm in decades had raged for 15 hours at the weekend, mainly in the north of the south-east Asian country.

Most of the victims died in flash floods and landslides. More than 800 people were also injured. After a busy bridge north of the capital Hanoi collapsed on Monday, sweeping several cars, trucks and motorcycles into the Red River, eight people were still missing.

The river has now reached its highest water level in the last 16 years, reported the newspaper "VnExpress". Residents of neighboring residential areas in Hanoi have had to flee to safety from the masses of water since the night. According to the authorities, the river level was expected to rise further.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting had previously classified "Yagi" as the strongest storm in 30 years. The typhoon had previously swept across the Philippines and China, causing death and destruction there too.

Heavy rain continues in many parts of the country

According to disaster control, the tropical storm damaged more than 100,000 houses, many of which are completely under water. Hundreds of thousands of trees were uprooted in several provinces. In addition, around 800,000 farm animals died, mainly poultry and livestock.

It continued to rain heavily in parts of the country on Wednesday. Meteorologists also predicted heavy rainfall for the coming days.

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. Increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms.

dpa