Following the massive Russian attack on Sunday night, the number of injured in the Ukrainian capital Kiev continues to rise. 87 people were injured, including three minors, wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on social media. A total of 21 people have been taken to hospital.

The clean-up work is continuing. He spoke of around 300 damaged properties, the majority of which were residential buildings. Selensky called for pressure on Russia. The air defenses in Ukraine must be strengthened, he said.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia had used 600 drones and 90 missiles and cruise missiles in the combined attack. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed the use of the new Oreshnik medium-range missile, which is particularly feared for its destructive power. In addition to dozens of injuries, there were also at least two deaths in Kiev, according to Ukrainian reports.

Military administrator: Biggest attack since the start of the war

In terms of the number of places damaged, military administrator Tymur Tkachenko spoke of Russia's largest attack since the beginning of the large-scale invasion. He wrote on Telegram that Russia had targeted historical architecture and memorials for the first time. Examples he cited included the Foreign Ministry building, the Chernobyl Museum and the Art Museum.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than four years with Western help.