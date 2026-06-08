The wolf population in Switzerland continued to grow in 2025. Nationwide, 43 packs were confirmed, as the Kora Foundation announced in its annual report on Monday.

According to the foundation, experts have identified a total of 350 wolves. For the first time, a pack was established in the canton of Obwalden, while another was created in the canton of Neuchâtel.

The researchers also made special detections. In the canton of Bern, they identified a poached and pregnant female wolf as the first female from the Central European population to be registered in Switzerland. According to the report, the majority of Swiss wolves still come from the Alpine population.

In Valais, the foundation also documented double reproduction for the first time, with two females in a pack reproducing at the same time.