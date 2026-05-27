According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), numerous undeclared chemical weapons stockpiles have been discovered in Syria. As the Netherlands-based OPCW reported, its experts, together with the Syrian authorities, found dozens of chemical weapons in several locations in May.

After the fall of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, the new Syrian leadership promised to eliminate remaining chemical weapons stockpiles and hold those responsible to account. The OPCW had repeatedly accused the Assad government of using chemical weapons in the civil war. The Assad government has always rejected the accusations.

According to the organization, weapons similar to those used in the chemical weapons attacks in Ghouta in 2013 and in Ltamenah and Khan Sheikhun in 2017 were seized. The inspectors also discovered chemicals, technical equipment and thousands of pages of documents relating to the former Syrian chemical weapons program.

Findings in strongholds of the Assad government

The findings were made in areas around Hama, Homs and Latakia, which were considered strongholds of the former Assad government during the civil war. OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias stated that the results confirmed earlier assessments by the organization that the Syrian leadership at the time had withheld information about the extent of its chemical weapons programme.

According to Syrian sources, 18 people were arrested who were allegedly linked to the former government's chemical weapons program. They include high-ranking officers, former experts and members of the security apparatus, the state news agency Sana reported.