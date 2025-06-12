13:46

At 13:30 local time, the aircraft was still registered on the ground at a speed of 0 knots.

Four minutes later, at 13:34, the aircraft was still on the ground, but its speed had increased to 10 knots.

At 13:38 there was a sudden increase: the aircraft reached an altitude of 625 feet and a speed of 174 knots. Shortly afterwards, the signal broke off.