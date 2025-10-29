No company was worth five trillion dollars before Nvidia. (archive image) dpa

Chips from Nvidia have become the key technology for artificial intelligence. This is driving the share price to new heights - and to a stock market record.

Nvidia is the first company to reach a stock market value of five trillion dollars.

The company's chips are in demand worldwide, from Google to OpenAI.

Company boss Jensen Huang is counting on President Trump's support in business with China. Show more

The chip company Nvidia is the first company to break the five trillion dollar mark in terms of market capitalization. Nvidia shares are soaring because the company is playing a key role in the current boom in artificial intelligence. In the first few minutes of trading, the share price rose at times by a good 4.5 percent to over 210 dollars. Nvidia had only broken through the previous trillion mark at the beginning of July.

Nvidia's chip systems are used around the world for training applications with artificial intelligence. Heavyweights such as Google or the Facebook group Meta fill entire data centers with them, but AI start-ups such as the ChatGPT inventor company OpenAI are also Nvidia customers. This key position has led to explosive growth in Nvidia's business over the past two years. Investors are betting that Nvidia can defend this dominant role against rivals.

Foot in the door at the White House

In addition, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has recently been able to build up a good relationship with Donald Trump's government. He convinced the US President of Nvidia's exceptional role and scored points with the construction of a factory in the USA. At his meeting with China's head of state Xi Jinping, Trump wants to ensure that Beijing lifts restrictions on the use of Nvidia chips in the country.

However, the USA does not allow even the most powerful Nvidia systems to be delivered to China. Huang is trying to convince the US government that a strong competitor for American technology could emerge in China if the market there remains closed to Nvidia.

With its stock market record, Nvidia has consolidated its status as the most valuable company, far ahead of other tech groups. Software giants Microsoft and Apple are currently valued at around four trillion dollars.