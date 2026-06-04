A new museum dedicated to the career of former US President Barack Obama is about to open in Chicago. The exhibition, housed in a large concrete tower, shows the stages of the Democrat's life before and after his rise to become the first black president of the USA - including the laborious restructuring of healthcare that Obama once pushed through and the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Obama's diplomatic efforts are honored, among other things, with his speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Visitors can also walk through a full-size replica of the Oval Office.

Obama has set the direction for the museum concept and wants to examine exhibits, says Michael Strautmanis, Head of Corporate Communications and Policy at the Obama Foundation, to the German Press Agency: "But by and large, he just lets people do their work."

Donation-funded construction cost 850 million dollars

In addition to the museum, the 7.8-hectare (approximately eleven football pitches) campus also houses a forum, a multi-purpose hall and part of the public municipal library. Obama chose Jackson Park for his legacy for good reason: His wife Michelle grew up in the south of the city, the couple got married here and their daughters Malia and Sasha were born here. Obama taught at the University of Chicago for twelve years and began his political career on the South Side, becoming the 44th President of the United States.

According to the foundation, the building cost around 850 million US dollars (around 730 million euros) and was realized through donations. In recent years, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the foundation of billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates, among others, have supported the charitable organization. According to the Chicago Tribune newspaper, completion was originally planned for 2020 or 2021. However, audits by federal authorities and a lawsuit by park activists delayed the start of construction by around five years.

The Obama Presidential Center will open to the public on June 19 - the US holiday "Juneteenth", which commemorates the liberation of the African-American population from the yoke of slavery in 1865. Visitors must reserve tickets for the museum.