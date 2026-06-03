Switzerland should reform its government spending. Otherwise it threatens to get out of hand. This is the conclusion reached by the OECD economic organization in its latest "Economic Outlook" with regard to Switzerland's economic policy.

Are they getting out of hand? OECD sees a need for Switzerland to take action on government spending

At the same time, the OECD warns against stepping too hard on the savings brake. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects Switzerland to make cuts on the expenditure side, particularly in 2027. This is necessary so that the debt brake instrument can be adhered to at federal level.

However, according to the OECD, the cost-cutting efforts also harbour the risk of weakening effective and growth-promoting programs. This risk can be limited with systematic and regular spending reviews. Switzerland's aim must be to maintain the low level of public spending compared to other countries without weakening growth.

Reforms are necessary

However, major reform projects are required to curb long-term spending pressure. The OECD sees a need for action in the healthcare sector, for example. Spending efficiency could be increased by further promoting managed care models and reducing overuse through stricter regulation of access to specialist medical treatment.

However, in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of public debt, ambitious pension reforms are needed first and foremost, the OECD continues. Planned budget cuts or an increase in VAT, if adopted, would only slightly improve the financial balance.