In Austria, the conservative ÖVP, the social democratic SPÖ and the liberal Neos have agreed to form a government. This was announced by an ÖVP spokesperson.

Around five months after the elections in Austria, the conservative ÖVP, the social democratic SPÖ and the liberal Neos have reached an agreement on the formation of a government. This was announced by an ÖVP spokesperson. The government program is entitled "Do the right thing now. For Austria." Details are to be presented at a press conference at 11 am.

It was already the second attempt for such a three-party coalition, which is unique in Austria to date. The agreement is subject to reservations. The Neos still have to obtain the green light from their party base. This should happen on Sunday.

At around 150 days, it has never taken so long to form a government in Austria. ÖVP leader Christian Stocker is to lead the alliance as Chancellor, while SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will take on the position of Vice-Chancellor.

Several attempts to form a coalition

In September, the right-wing FPÖ won the parliamentary elections. The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos then wanted to forge a centrist coalition and keep the right-wing populists out of the chancellorship. However, the attempt failed in January when the Neos withdrew from the negotiations. Shortly afterwards, talks between the previous chancellor's party, the ÖVP, and the SPÖ about a two-party coalition also broke down. As a result, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen finally entrusted FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with the task of forming a government. He wanted to work together with the ÖVP. But he also failed. His right-wing populists, who are critical of the EU and tend to be pro-Russia, were unable to agree on a foreign policy line with the pro-European conservatives. There was also a great deal of mistrust between the two parties.

In order to end the political crisis, Van der Bellen appealed to the reason of state and the ability of the political forces in Austria to reach a consensus.

Austria urgently needs a government capable of acting

Under growing pressure from the poor economic situation and the large budget deficit, the ÖVP and SPÖ entered into negotiations once again and initially agreed on a double budget for 2025 and 2026 characterized by savings.