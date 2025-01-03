ABD0013_20250103 - VIENNA - AUSTRIA: (from left) NEOS party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Nikolaus Scherak, Markus Hofer and Douglas Hoyos on Friday, January 3, 2025, during a press statement on the coalition negotiations in Vienna. - PHOTO: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK KEYSTONE

Talks on the formation of a new three-party government in Austria broke down on Friday. The liberal Neos party withdrew from the coalition talks with the ÖVP and SPÖ.

The negotiations about a possible three-party coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos have failed with the withdrawal of the latter.

The aim of the liberal-conservative-social democratic coalition would have been to keep the right-wing conservative FPÖ, which had received the most votes, out of the Austrian government.

The ÖVP and SPÖ together have a parliamentary majority of just one vote. New elections are also an option. According to forecasts, the FPÖ could win these even more clearly than the previous ones. Show more

Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that in the past few days in particular, it had become apparent that despite the Liberals' many initiatives, the urgently needed will to reform had not emerged. Instead of a great common vision for the country, there was a tendency to think only up to the next election date.

The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos had been negotiating a government alliance since mid-November. Such a coalition of three parties would have been a first in Austria.

The talks were also an attempt to keep the clear winner of the election, the right-wing FPÖ, out of power. Although the ÖVP and SPÖ would also have a majority, it would only be by one vote.

The right-wing FPÖ won the parliamentary elections at the end of September. However, as no one wanted to work with the party, negotiations were held on a so-called "candy coalition". This candy name comes from the party colors turquoise (ÖVP), red (SPÖ) and pink (Neos).

ÖVP blames SPÖ for failure

The sticking point in the negotiations was always the planning of a new budget. Austria is in an economic crisis and at the same time has to make strict savings in order to meet the EU criteria for financial stability. Striking a balance between austerity and measures to boost the economy is seen as the main task of a new government.

From the ÖVP's perspective, the SPÖ bears the main responsibility for this development. "The behavior of parts of the SPÖ has led to the current situation. While parts of the Social Democrats have contributed constructively, the backward-looking forces in the SPÖ have gained the upper hand in recent days," wrote ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker.

It is unclear what will happen next. The ÖVP and SPÖ could rely on their majority of just one vote - or there could be a new election. In this case, the right-wing populists could hope for a resounding victory. The latest polls indicate a further large increase in votes compared to the National Council elections. The FPÖ could then expect up to 40 percent.