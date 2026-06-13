Dogs need sufficient daily exercise off-leash. This is required by federal animal welfare legislation. “Off-leash for dogs” applies on club grounds and in some public dog parks and off-leash zones. The “off-leash culture” varies by region.

Dogs run freely across the Choller dog park on the Lorzenebene, between the cities of Zug and Cham.

According to dog statistics from the software company Identitas, which are based on dog tax figures, there are currently over 548,000 dogs living in Switzerland. A large proportion of these dogs live in cities or urban areas. And that’s exactly where it’s not always easy to give dogs the exercise they need.

One option is dog off-leash areas and dog parks, which come in various forms throughout the country: In Ticino, for example, there are two public, unfenced off-leash areas for dogs along the Maggia and Ticino rivers.

The city of Basel has two public, fenced-in dog parks. But since the Lange Erlen park in Basel is currently undergoing renovation, opportunities for dogs and their owners to get out and about have been significantly reduced, as Andreas Rogger, managing director of the Swiss Kennel Club, explains. Some dog owners are now crossing over to the German side to walk their dogs.

In Lucerne, there is a meadow for dogs and their owners, and in Birsfelden (BL), there is an unfenced wooded area for dogs. In Romanshorn, the city operates a fenced-in off-leash area for dogs.

More private than public parks

Private dog parks and dog-walking areas are more common than public ones. For example, there are two in the St. Gallen region, in Luterbach (SO), in Opfikon (ZH), as well as in Meggen (LU), Münchenbuchsee (BE), and Lengnau (BE), to name just a few. It is interesting to note that associations are increasingly taking over what were originally public dog parks and ensuring their maintenance, safety, and use.

The public dog park in Sion is brand new. According to those in charge, this nearly 1,200-square-meter, fully landscaped facility is designed to promote socialization among dogs, physical exercise, and contact with nature in a safe environment. The fenced-in park is divided into two areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs.

Natural elements such as rocks and tree trunks are designed to provide a stimulating environment. Several play and agility structures allow dogs to train their balance, coordination, and self-confidence. For dog owners, there are park benches and drinking fountains. The park is located next to a bus stop, and free parking is available nearby.

When asked about this public dog park, Rogger notes: “Any public initiative that benefits dogs is fundamentally welcome.” While the park in Sion—which is about half the size of a soccer field—isn’t particularly large, it makes sense especially for small dogs. In the Valais cantonal capital, however, dog owners don’t have to drive far at all to be out in nature with their pets, he says.

Tolerance Needed

The market will show how useful public dog parks are in general, according to Rogger. Because “dogs generally don’t have a problem with each other, but dog owners’ self-assessment can vary greatly.” In public parks, a great deal of tolerance and respect from users is required, which isn’t always easy.

In private dog facilities, like-minded people usually gather with their dogs, so interactions there are generally less problematic. But for dogs, the actual social interaction with other dogs in dog parks is always beneficial, since dogs are social creatures.

Rogger compares the challenges of dog training to differing views on child-rearing. When it comes to dog ownership, there is freedom of choice regarding which training approach to adopt. There are also differing expectations and attitudes among dog owners toward their dogs. This can make things difficult when differing fundamental views clash in dog parks.

Between Control and Pragmatism

In French-speaking Switzerland, there are comparatively few public and private dog parks. Besides Sitten, there is one in Couvet (NE) and Vevey (VD), for example. This has to do with the different approach to dogs compared to German-speaking Switzerland.

While, according to Rogger, scientific findings are “given greater weight” in German-speaking Switzerland and the understanding of what a dog needs is “interpreted differently,” people in French-speaking Switzerland tend to have a very natural, pragmatic approach to dogs. In French-speaking Switzerland, there are also hardly any animal welfare sanctions. In German-speaking Switzerland, on the other hand, self-regulation and sanctions are more stringent.

Dog parks are more common abroad, for example in Germany or North America, than in Switzerland. According to Rogger, Norway is an interesting example: dog parks are very common there. Around Oslo, for instance, there are about 20 of them, each covering an area of between one and three hectares.

Norway’s very strict animal welfare law requires dog owners to let their dogs run free, but does not permit this everywhere during the period from April 15 to the end of July. Parks in Norway typically consist of a large gravel parking lot with a payment terminal for users and various areas for dogs and their owners.