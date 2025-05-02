The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD as right-wing extremist. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution has made a far-reaching decision: The AfD is now classified as confirmed right-wing extremist - a new level of escalation in dealing with the party.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution has confirmed its suspicion that the AfD is essentially acting against the free democratic basic order.

Founded in 2013, the party has become increasingly radicalized since its euro-critical founding and is already classified as right-wing extremist in several state associations.

The AfD was the strongest party in the last state elections in Thuringia, which makes the current assessment even more politically explosive. Show more

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution announced that the suspicion that the party was pursuing efforts directed against the free democratic basic order had been confirmed and had essentially become a certainty.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) was founded in 2013, initially as a party of euro-critics. Over the years, it moved far to the right.

The domestic secret service (Verfassungsschutz) has so far classified it as a suspected right-wing extremist party, and several eastern German state associations are considered to be confirmed extremist. The AfD already became the strongest party in the state elections in the eastern German state of Thuringia last September.