Office for the Protection of the Constitution suspends classification of the AfD as far-right for the time being
Philipp Dahm
8.5.2025
The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution is temporarily suspending its assessment of the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist". The secret service is pursuing a clear strategy with this measure.
08.05.2025, 13:23
08.05.2025, 16:40
No time? blue News summarizes for you
For the time being, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution is refraining from publicly labeling the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist".
The reason for this is a lawsuit filed by the AfD against the classification: the secret service wants to speed up the process with the so-called standstill promise.
Until a verdict is reached, the AfD may no longer be monitored to the full extent required by the intelligence service.
The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has issued a so-called standstill pledge in the AfD's summary proceedings against its classification as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization. The classification will therefore be suspended for the time being.
According to the press release, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution stated in the legal proceedings before the Cologne Administrative Court that it would not publicly designate the AfD as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization until the urgent decision is made. The corresponding press release has already been removed from its website.
This does not mean that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is deviating from its assessment of the AfD, but only that it is keeping quiet about it publicly. According to "Bild", this is a tactical procedural move. The AfD can now no longer claim that the court has forbidden the secret service from reporting on the upgrade.
In addition, the proceedings could now be accelerated. By agreeing to stand still, however, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is no longer allowed to monitor the AfD as a confirmed extremist movement until a ruling is made.
Last Friday, the authority presented its reassessment of the AfD after years of examination. The reason for the reclassification was the "extremist character of the party as a whole, which disregards human dignity", it said. Until then, the AfD had only been listed as a suspected case.
The AfD is fighting back legally. It wants to have the Office for the Protection of the Constitution banned from classifying the party. The court in Cologne has jurisdiction because the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is based there. It already ruled on the classification of the AfD as a suspected case in 2022 - and declared it to be lawful.
It has not yet been announced when the court will rule on the current urgent appeal.