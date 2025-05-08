The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution is temporarily suspending its assessment of the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist". The secret service is pursuing a clear strategy with this measure.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the time being, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution is refraining from publicly labeling the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist".

The reason for this is a lawsuit filed by the AfD against the classification: the secret service wants to speed up the process with the so-called standstill promise.

Until a verdict is reached, the AfD may no longer be monitored to the full extent required by the intelligence service. Show more

The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has issued a so-called standstill pledge in the AfD's summary proceedings against its classification as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization. The classification will therefore be suspended for the time being.

According to the press release, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution stated in the legal proceedings before the Cologne Administrative Court that it would not publicly designate the AfD as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization until the urgent decision is made. The corresponding press release has already been removed from its website.

Alice Weidel can rejoice: the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is backing down - for the time being. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

This does not mean that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is deviating from its assessment of the AfD, but only that it is keeping quiet about it publicly. According to "Bild", this is a tactical procedural move. The AfD can now no longer claim that the court has forbidden the secret service from reporting on the upgrade.

In addition, the proceedings could now be accelerated. By agreeing to stand still, however, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is no longer allowed to monitor the AfD as a confirmed extremist movement until a ruling is made.

++EIL++ #Verfassungsschutz nimmt Hochstufung zurück: Das @BfV_Bund hat soeben gegenüber dem Verwaltungsgericht in #Köln mittels der angeforderten Stillhaltezusage erklärt, dass es die @AfD vorerst nicht mehr als gesichert extremistische Bestrebung einstuft: pic.twitter.com/UWRVKWYJWv — Christian Conrad (@RA_Conrad) May 8, 2025

Last Friday, the authority presented its reassessment of the AfD after years of examination. The reason for the reclassification was the "extremist character of the party as a whole, which disregards human dignity", it said. Until then, the AfD had only been listed as a suspected case.

The AfD is fighting back legally. It wants to have the Office for the Protection of the Constitution banned from classifying the party. The court in Cologne has jurisdiction because the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is based there. It already ruled on the classification of the AfD as a suspected case in 2022 - and declared it to be lawful.

It has not yet been announced when the court will rule on the current urgent appeal.

With agency material.