The Pentagon in Washington DC: According to the pizza theory, demand for pizza rises before international crises. Patrick Semansky/AP

Before the major Israeli attack on Iran, pizza orders at the Pentagon rose sharply. Past international crises also seem to confirm the pizza theory.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The X-Account "Pentagon Pizza Report" recorded a sharp increase in pizza orders from the Pentagon before Israel's major attack on Iran.

The principle of the pizza theory is that in the event of a crisis that also affects the US, Pentagon officials are in for a long night at the office and the need for food deliveries is high.

According to reports, pizza deliveries to the Pentagon also increased shortly before the US invasion of Panama in December 1989 and before "Operation Desert Storm" against Iraq in 1991. Show more

Mass pizza orders around the Pentagon have provided indications of the imminent major Israeli attack on Iran - at least that is the analysis of observers in the online service X. About an hour before Iranian state television reported on the first explosions in Tehran, the "Pentagon Pizza Report" account pointed to increased activity in the US Department of Defense.

"Since 6:59 p.m., almost all pizzerias near the Pentagon have seen a huge increase in activity," the pizza reporters reported on Thursday evening (local time). Their analysis was not limited to pizza deliveries, but also included a gay bar near the Pentagon, which was apparently unusually poorly attended. This also points to "a busy night" at the ministry, they said.

With about an hour left before close, the 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon (about 8 min drive) is experiencing EXTREMELY high levels of traffic compared to a normal Thursday at about 11:00pm ET. pic.twitter.com/TnItUDysyq — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 13, 2025

Pizza for a long night at the office

The idea behind the pizza index is that in the event of an international crisis that also affects the USA, officials from the Pentagon and other ministries are in for a long night at the office and the need for food deliveries is correspondingly high.

The pizza theory has been circulating in Washington for some time. The pizzerias adjacent to the Pentagon were also much busier than usual during the Israeli missile attack on Iran last year, as there are many fast food restaurants in the Pentagon "but no pizzerias", the gastronomy website "The Takeout" recently reported.

More pizza deliveries even before the first Gulf War

Pizza deliveries to the Pentagon also reportedly spiked shortly before the US invasion of Panama in December 1989 and before "Operation Desert Storm" against Iraq in 1991.

Israel launched an unprecedented large-scale attack on Iran in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the army, around 200 fighter jets bombed targets in Tehran, the Natan nuclear facility and several military installations. Iran spoke of a "declaration of war" by Israel and announced retaliation.