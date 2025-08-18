US President Donald Trump wants to ban postal voting and voting machines. At the same time, he hinted that elections could also be suspended in the USA - if the country were involved in a war.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump announced a decree to ban postal voting and voting machines in the USA.

In a press conference, he speculated about the possibility of suspending elections in the event of war.

Legally, the responsibility for election laws lies with the federal states - Trump's influence is limited. Show more

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to ban postal voting and the use of voting machines in the USA. On his Truth Social platform, he announced the prospect of a decree aimed at preventing alleged electoral fraud. In future, voting should only take place at polling stations with printed ballots, "faster and safer", he said.

Trump claimed that the USA is "the only country in the world" that allows voting by post. However, this is not true - postal voting is widespread in many parts of Europe, including Switzerland.

President Trump's claim that the US is "the only country in the world that uses mail-in voting" isn't true at all.



Multiple democracies, including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, Spain, Austria and others, allow postal voting for all or some of their citizens. pic.twitter.com/Q5R7V8macq — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) August 18, 2025

Trump became particularly explosive at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. He repeatedly turned his attention to domestic political issues - and spoke about the possibility of suspending elections in the event of war.

The background to this was Zelensky's remark that Ukraine would not be able to hold elections under martial law. Trump then mused about an America without elections: ""So let me say this: in three and a half years - that is, if we happened to be at war with somebody, there would be no more elections. Oh, that would be wonderful." Later, Trump added, "Oh, if there were no elections.... I wonder what the Fake News would say then."

Such a train of thought is causing a stir in the USA, as the constitution does not provide for the suspension of elections.

Responsibility lies with the states

However, it is questionable whether Trump will even be able to implement his announcements about voting machines and postal voting. In the USA, the states are primarily responsible for shaping election laws. Trump cannot force them to change their rules. In many states, voting machines and digital counting systems have long been standard.

Trump has repeatedly claimed in the past that postal voting is susceptible to fraud. He still refuses to recognize Joe Biden's election victory in 2020. At that time, a large proportion of votes were cast by postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His initiative comes around a year before the next mid-term elections. The House of Representatives and part of the Senate will be re-elected in November 2026.